Isos Capital Management Appoints Brian Flinn as Managing Director

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isos Capital Management ("Isos" or the "Firm"), an independent investment firm focused on identifying and executing on opportunities in the global media, entertainment, sports and technology industries, today announced the appointment of Brian Flinn as Managing Director. In this position, Mr. Flinn will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating, and executing opportunities across a range of investment vehicles, expanding upon the Firm's core sectors, and serving in an advisory role to companies within the Isos portfolio. He reports directly to Co-Founders and Co-CEOs George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

Mr. Flinn's versatile operating experience in analyzing consumer insights and data, building and repositioning brands, driving customer engagement, creating revenue opportunities, managing business units, and developing global teams further enhances Isos's position as the investment firm built by operators for operators. His experience includes C-Suite roles at global sports and entertainment properties and advisory roles with startups in health and wellness, human performance, gaming, sports, and media. This appointment aligns with the Firm's expansion plans following the completion of a business combination between Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL) and Isos Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company led by Barrios and Wilson.

"Brian's analytical skills and deep understanding of consumer mindsets will prove invaluable as we diversify our portfolio and identify investment opportunities with companies disrupting the status quo," said George Barrios, Isos Capital Management Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

"We know first-hand Brian's ability to innovate, strategize and execute as he worked right by our side for nearly a decade at WWE," said Michelle Wilson, Isos Capital Management Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

"It is a privilege to join George and Michelle as they expand the Isos portfolio with investments in companies disrupting the sports, entertainment, media and technology sectors while exploring new opportunities across DEI, education, health and wellness, human performance, gaming and sustainability," said Mr. Flinn. "I have witnessed their unique ability to accelerate growth for an organization through astute and strategic planning, meticulous operational management, and old-fashioned hard work. I am eager to take those learnings and apply them to the work I conduct alongside management teams we partner with to drive their businesses forward and create exponential value."

In addition to bringing deep industry and operating experience having worked at leading global companies in the media and sports industries including the National Basketball Association, Time Warner, HBO, The New York Times and the United States Tennis Association, Barrios and Wilson most recently served as Co-CEOs of Isos Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company that completed its business combination on December 15, 2021 with Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL), the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events, and owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), in a $2.6B transaction. They are proven Fortune 500 executives with success in leadership, strategy, expansion, branding and digital transformation. Barrios and Wilson served as Co-Presidents of WWE where they co-led the company's day-to-day operations and strategy, building WWE into one of the most successful multi-platform media businesses in the world across traditional, digital, social, and direct-to-consumer media platforms.

About Brian Flinn, Managing Director, Isos Capital Management

Mr. Flinn is a C-Suite executive with more than 25 years of experience disrupting legacy businesses, building direct-to-consumer offerings, using data and insights to engage consumers, rebuilding brands, and developing break-through promotions across the sports and entertainment sectors.

Most recently, Mr. Flinn served as an advisor to a variety of entrepreneurs across the health and wellness, human performance, gaming, sports, and media sectors. Prior, he served as WWE's Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, and during his nine-year tenure was responsible for the company's global marketing and promotions, WWE Network subscription business, consumer products, special events, consumer insights, creative services, communications, and corporate social responsibility divisions. Before joining WWE, Mr. Flinn served as the NBA's Head of Global Marketing overseeing brand management, market research, digital and multicultural marketing, broadcast promotion, advertising, and corporate communications during a 12-year span. He started his career in communications with the New York Knicks and served two terms as a Board Member for Special Olympics Connecticut.

About Isos Capital Management

Based in Westport, CT, Isos Capital Management is an independent investment firm focused on identifying and executing on investment opportunities in the global media, entertainment, sports, and technology industries. With its deep operational, strategy, digital and branding expertise, the Firm is built by operators for operators, partnering with management teams to accelerate growth, transform their business models and better meet the needs of tomorrow's consumers and customers. Isos invests in early, growth and late-stage media, sports and entertainment companies and considers a variety of investment vehicles. For more information, visit www.isoscap.com.

