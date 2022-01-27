Graystone Company Continues Expansion of Its Bitcoin Mining Operation; Increases Total Order To 50 S19j Pros

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) is pleased to announce updates about our continued expansion of its bitcoin mining operations. We have just secured the purchase of 9 additional machines. This brings the total number of units on order to 50. The units will begin to be installed in the coming weeks.

We started mining on September 15, 2021, we can't be more proud of the results. Since then, we have grown each month by thoroughly planning each equipment acquisition tranche. We are focused on being patient and growing our revenues and profits slow and steady for the long-term benefits of the company and its shareholders and building a strong foundation that can support our future expansion plans. We are currently planning on acquiring 8-20 machines per month for the next 6 months and then increasing our purchases to 20-30 machines per month. Executing on this plan will allow the company to be mining with up to 300 machines by the end of 2022. Additionally, our revenue will begin to increase as our mining hash-power increases as the new machines are being installed.

We are also excited to announce that we are planning to dedicate some of the equipment and space we have acquired to subleasing to 3rd party clients. This business model is attractive due to extremely high demand and profitability, and we see it as a great opportunity that can't be missed, because it will provide supplemental revenue in addition to mining BTC for ourselves. We are passionate about the emerging bitcoin mining industry, and we strongly believe in our vision we have for the future of our company, it is rewarding as we accomplish each milestone along our journey towards the building of this future.

The Graystone Company has two distinct lines of business: (1) Bitcoin Mining; and (2) sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment. The Company launched its Bitcoin Mining operation in May 2021 and began selling mining equipment in October 2021. The Company's Bitcoin mining wallet address can be viewed at anytime using this link: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/32nWKSce24EPUGXnkfqVdvUyWbrVUmwpAr The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at investors@thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as equipment pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://novablock.com/calculator.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

