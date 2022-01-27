Diversified Fall Protection Announces Two Acquisitions Acquires California-based Versatile Systems, Inc., and Utah-founded Rooftop Anchor to expand footprint of services nationwide

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Fall Protection (DFP), one of the nation's leading engineered fall protection solution providers, announced that it has completed two acquisitions of fall protection companies: Versatile Systems, Inc. (Versatile), based in Valencia, Calif., and Rooftop Anchor, Inc. (RTA), headquartered in Heber City (Salt Lake City) Utah.

Versatile is a turnkey provider of fall protection solutions and one of the leading safety system providers on the West Coast; RTA is a leader in rooftop and suspended access fall protection solutions. Terms of the transactions were not announced.

Versatile offers a complete fall protection capabilities portfolio, including engineering, design, fabrication, installation, and training. It offers extensive experience in specific California regulations and applications, and detailed OSHA and ANSI certified inspections. RTA designs, engineers, manufacturers, inspects, and tests fall protection systems and are one of the leading safety and system providers for rooftop fall protection applications in the United States.

"We're excited to have Versatile Systems and Rooftop Anchor join the DFP family, as they collectively provide a full portfolio of fall protection services that complements our existing market strengths," said Jeff Schneid, CEO, DFP. "This combination further expands our organization to better serve our customers in creating safer work environments. These acquisitions are consistent with our growth strategy and demonstrate our commitment to expanding the organization to become the largest turnkey fall protection provider in North America."

Schneid noted that the combination of these two companies joining DFP offers the marketplace a truly unique three-point value proposition:

Turnkey Solutions - Together, we design, install, and service fall protection solutions with our in-house teams to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction, value, and safety. Product Portfolio - As the combined fall protection leader, we can design and install an integrated fall protection solution for any application in any industry. Direct Partnerships - From coast to coast, we work directly with our customers to deliver consistent and repeatable fall protection solutions and services.

Versatile and RTA are the latest entities to join the ever-growing DFP organization. The company recently acquired Fall Protection Systems, Hazelwood (St. Louis) Missouri, and Peak Fall Protection, Apex (Raleigh) North Carolina, further expanding DFP's national services footprint.

Established in 1994, DFP is headquartered in Westlake (Cleveland), Ohio, and specializes in the design, fabrication, and installation of complete fall protection solutions to keep workers safe while working at heights. It utilizes a turnkey approach that creates single-source responsibility for all phases of its clients' projects, from engineering and fabrication to installation, training, and system re-certification. In addition, DFP continues to support its clients' safety and compliance over time with educational and training resources and follow-up safety inspections.

