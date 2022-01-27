Bradenton Area, Florida Partners with OpenFortune to Boost Tourism The Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is placing branded fortune cookies in restaurants and delivery bags

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, which promotes tourism to the Bradenton, Florida community, recently announced its partnership with OpenFortune , the media company that creates and distributes more than 1 billion branded fortune cookies to over 21,000 restaurants nationwide.

Bradenton and OpenFortune Fortune Cookie (PRNewswire)

Bradenton Area-branded fortune cookies will be distributed to restaurants and inside food delivery bags across the Greater New York City area. The cookies will inspire customers to escape their cold climates to "get warm" in the Bradenton Area.

Vacation-inspired fortunes on the front slip, along with a bright-colored Bradenton Area design and QR code on the back slip adds a playful element to the age-old treat. For example, one fortune reads, "Warm weather is closer than you think," while another says, "Soon the only ice you will find will be in your drink."

"With tourism back on the rise, these fortune cookies come at a time when many people are finally making travel plans again. We are thrilled to partner with OpenFortune on this unique initiative and look forward to helping people discover the Bradenton Area as the perfect destination for their long-awaited next vacation," said Kelly Clark, Chief Marketing Officer of the Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Dinner table discussions often include talk of future plans, like travel. The Bradenton Area hopes to join that conversation at the table and encourage people to consider their location when vacation planning is already top-of-mind.

"Traditionally, fortune cookie messages focus on the future, many including travel and warmth," said Matt Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Cookie Officer of OpenFortune. "In this partnership, we are informing people who may not know of Bradenton to consider this beautiful destination in their upcoming travel plans."

For more information on the partnership, visit OpenFortune.com .

About OpenFortune

OpenFortune is a media platform that distributes over 1 billion traditional, branded fortune cookies to its network of over 21,000 restaurants across the U.S. OpenFortune partners include Capital One, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, Zelle, Disney, Purple, Grubhub, IL Lottery and more.

OpenFortune PR Contact

Nicole Christopoul

NicoleC@openfortune.com

OpenFortune (PRNewsfoto/OpenFortune) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OpenFortune