Bonnette Auction to Sell Farmland in St. Martin Parish, La

BREAUX BRIDGE, La., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnette Auction Company (www.bonnetteauctions.com) announces the live and online auction of the 485± acre prime farmland, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, 6pm CST time at 3010 Main Hwy, Breaux Bridge, LA., according to Barbara Bonnette, auctioneer.

St. Martin Parish Farmland Auction (PRNewswire)

"This is a multi-parcel auction," explained Bonnette. "The tracts will be offered in individual tracts, or as a whole property. The property will be sold in the manner resulting in the highest total sale price."

"Farmland is considered a stable and secure asset that will grow in value over time," said Bonnette.

Located on prime highway frontage and very near two of the state's large sugar refineries,

Tract 1 – 228.4± acres of prime sugar cane land fronting on True Friend Road and Rousseau Poche Rd. This tract has major potential for commercial development, residential development, and excavation development. Soil boring report to a depth of 50ft will be provided in the tract information. Tract is located west of Parks, LA.

Tract 2 – 27.6± acres with frontage on Hwy 31 and within the city limits of St. Martinville, LA. This tract has commercial frontage on Hwy 31, with income producing ag land to the rear.

Tract 3 – 51.0± acres front Hwy 3039 north of Parks, LA. This tract is a prime sugar cane tract with a turn in site.

Tract 3A – 31.557± acres on Hwy 3039 north of Parks, LA. This tract features a limestone cane loading site on the property.

Tract 3B – 30.426± acres on Hwy 3039 north of Parks, LA. This tract is a prime sugarcane property with road frontage.

Tract 4 – 21.8± acres fronting Doyle Melancon Rd south of Breaux Bridge, LA. Prime sugar cane property with road frontage.

Tract 5 – 94.99± acres fronting Doyle Melancon Rd immediately south of the Breaux Bridge, LA city limits. This tract is extremely nice with potential for income producing ag land or commercial and residential development.

Tract 6 – 423.79± is tracts 1-5 combined.

All tracts are prime with highway frontage.

All tracts are leased for ag production on a year-to-year basis. Landlord rent is currently set at 1/6 of the crop and/or subsidy income.

All tracts are mapped on our interactive map site, where a buyer/client can access and overlay data, soil report, etc at his /her discretion. Available on our website portal.

Those seeking additional information may visit www.bonnetteauctions.com or call 318-443-6614.

Bonnette Auctions and Real Estate Group is based in Louisiana. Bonnette Auction Company is the leading real estate auction company of commercial, residential, and agricultural real estate. The company has won multiple national marketing awards. They specialize in brining buyers and sellers together.

