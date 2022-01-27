Baldrige Foundation Announces 2022 Leadership Award Recipients

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Faber, President and CEO of the Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc., today announced the 2022 recipients of the Baldrige Foundation's Leadership Awards.

"We have four categories of leadership awards," said Faber, "that recognize outstanding individuals, leaders, and supporters who embody Baldrige leadership and management values and principles, and who have provided outstanding service to the Baldrige community and beyond."

E. David Spong Lifetime Achievement Award

The E. David Spong Lifetime Achievement award recognizes individuals who have performed truly extraordinary service that has changed the world, and inspired others to do the same. "For 2022, the recipient of the E. David Spong Lifetime Achievement Award is Tommy Gonzalez, City Manager of the City of El Paso, Texas," said Faber. "Tommy has long been a proponent of the Baldrige framework and has applied its principles to great success, bringing excellence in service and improving the lives of people in El Paso and throughout Texas."

Harry S. Hertz Leadership Award

"The Hertz Leadership Award recognizes role-model leaders that challenge, encourage, and empower others to achieve performance excellence," said Faber. The award is being presented this year to John B. Chessare, MD, MPH, President and CEO, GBMC HealthCare in Baltimore, Maryland. "John is a role-model leader deeply committed to the Baldrige framework and who embodies the Baldrige leadership principles," said Faber. "His unwavering servant leadership style has been instrumental in the success of GBMC HealthCare in navigating the unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Foundation Awards for Leadership Excellence

"Baldrige helps thousands of organizations across the country and around the world, in all sectors of the economy, pursue performance excellence which, in turn, makes a positive difference in people's lives," continued Faber. "The Foundation Awards for Leadership Excellence were established to recognize leaders in Business (Manufacturing, Service, Small Business), Nonprofit, Government, Health Care, Education, and Cybersecurity, who provide exceptional support to Baldrige and the Foundation's mission, helping to sustain Baldrige into the future, and promoting the positive impact of Baldrige on organizational and community success."

The award recipients for 2022 are:

Bret Arsenault , Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Microsoft, in the Cybersecurity sector

Robert Barnett , Executive Vice President (retired), Motorola, in the Business sector

Honorable Walter G. Copan , Ph.D., Former Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology, and NIST Director; Currently Vice President for Research and Technology Transfer, Colorado School of Mines , in the Government sector

Barbara Jenkins , Ed.D., Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools, in the Education sector

John Kueven , FACHE, MSHA, MBA, RN; Senior Vice President and Hospital President at Wellstar Paulding and Wellstar Cobb Hospital, in the Health Care sector

David L. Ramsey , President and CEO, Charleston Area Medical Center Health System, in the Health Care sector

Grant Schneider , Senior Director of Cybersecurity Services, Venable LLP, in the Cybersecurity sector

Susan Stuart , President and CEO of the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE), in the Nonprofit sector

Gregory J. Touhill , Director, the CERT Division, Software Engineering Institute, Carnegie Mellon University , in the Cybersecurity sector

Jerry D. Weast , Ed.D., Founder and CEO, Partnership for Deliberate Excellence, LLC; Former Superintendent, Montgomery County ( Maryland ) Public Schools, in the Education sector

Carol C. Wilson , M.Ed., Co-Founder & Executive Director of Alaska EXCEL, in the Education sector

Dr. Curt Reimann Baldrige Scholarship

Understanding that the sustainment of Baldrige also requires an investment in future generations of Baldrige scholars and practitioners, the Foundation Board of Directors established the Dr. Curt Reimann Baldrige Scholarship to assist graduate students or recent graduates in attending Baldrige Examiner training. Upon completion, examiners help to promote awareness and use of the Baldrige Framework.

The 2022 Dr. Curt Reimann Baldrige Scholarship recipients are:

Lauren Browning , Director of Training and Administration, South Charleston, Ohio

Dr. Juan A. Delduarte, DBA - Global Supply Chain Management, Petersburg, Virginia

The Foundation's Leadership Awards will be presented during the Foundation Awards Luncheon held as part of the annual Quest for Excellence® conference near Washington, D.C. on April 5, 2022.

For more information on these awards or the Quest for Excellence® conference, contact: Mark Wayda, 202-559-9195 or mwayda@baldrigefoundation.org

About The Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc.

The Baldrige Foundation was created as the private partner to the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program in 1988. Its mission is to ensure the long-term financial viability of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and to support organizational performance excellence throughout the United States and the world. The Baldrige Program, located at NIST within the U.S. Department of Commerce, is a separate entity and is solely responsible for managing and administering the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. For more information on the Baldrige Award process please visit: https://www.nist.gov/baldrige/baldrige-award.

