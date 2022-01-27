AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST JOHN SOLOMON TO HOST NEW NIGHTLY NEWS SHOW ON REAL AMERICA'S VOICE NETWORK 'News Not Noise' will focus on investigative journalism, air Monday through Friday from 6pm-7pm EST

CENTENNIAL, Colo. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon will host a new nightly news show, News Not Noise, on the rapidly-growing Real America's Voice network. Co-hosted by Real America's Voice correspondent Amanda Head, News Not Noise premiers on Monday, January 31 and will air Monday through Friday from 6pm-7pm EST.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to share the quality journalism we do at Just The News with the Real America's Voice audience" said Solomon. "Far too many nightly news shows focus on anything but real news, choosing instead to highlight salacious, half-true headlines in pursuit of a political agenda and we're going to change that," he said. "I also couldn't have a better co-host than Amanda. She is a fantastic journalist and demonstrates a true level of professionalism," he continued.



News Not Noise will have a unique focus on investigative journalism and highlight important news of the week. The new program will also feature an author's segment highlighting new and upcoming book releases and a weekly, interactive town hall on Fridays in which Solomon and Head will respond to questions live on air.

"We are very happy to further our partnership with John Solomon and Just The News," said Real America's Voice CEO Howard Diamond. "News Not Noise promises to be an amazing addition to our evening lineup and delivers on our commitment to provide our viewers with high quality programming and honest, hard-hitting news," he said.

"I am so honored to be co-hosting News Not Noise with John Solomon," said Head. "Solomon's reputation for his commitment to real news and authentic journalism is legendary, and the chance to help bring that to the Real America's Voice audience is incredibly exciting," she said.

News Not Noise premiers Monday, January 31 at 6:00pm EST. Stream online at http://realamericasvoice.com or on DISH Ch. 219, Pluto TV Ch. 240, Samsung TV Plus Ch. 1029, SelectTV Ch. 106, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku Ch. 175.

