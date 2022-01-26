Swiss Deluxe Hotels Appoints IMAGINE PR as North American Public Relations Agency

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Deluxe Hotels has appointed IMAGINE PR as their North American Public Relations Representative.
Founded in 1934, Swiss Deluxe Hotels is made up of 39 of the most exclusive five-star hotels throughout Switzerland and stands for the highest quality and standards. The properties in the association are considered among the leading hotels worldwide and are known for offering the most unique personal service. Each member is one of the top "places to be" in the Swiss hotel industry, with the group reporting approximately 730,000 overnight stays and sales of around CHF 1.14 billion in 2020.
From properties in locations such as Geneva, Ascona, St. Moritz, Bern, Gstaad, Lucerne, Montreux, and Zurich, Swiss Deluxe Hotels embodies the prestige of Switzerland's luxury hospitality sector.
The members of Swiss Deluxe Hotels are:
- The Chedi Andermatt
- The Tschuggen Grand Hotel
- Castello Del Sole
- Hotel Eden Roc
- Grand Resort Bad Ragaz
- Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois
- Bellevue Palace
- Hotel Schweizerhof Bern & Spa
- Guarda Golf Hotel & Residences
- LeCrans Hotel & Spa
- Beau-Rivage
- Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues
- Mandarin Oriental, Geneva
- Gstaad Palace
- Le Grand Bellevue
- Park Gstaad
- The Alpina Gstaad
- Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa
- Beau-Rivage Palace
- Lausanne Palace
- Hotel Splendide Royal
- Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern
- Fairmont Le Montreux Palace
- Le Mirador Resort & Spa
- Beau-Rivage Hotel
- Grand Hotel Kronenhof
- Badrutt's Palace Hotel
- Carlton Hotel St. Moritz
- Kulm Hotel St. Moritz
- Suvretta House
- Grand Hôtel Du Lac
- Park Hotel Vitznau
- Grand Hotel Zermatterhof
- Mont Cervin Palace
- Riffelalp Resort 2222M
- Baur Au Lac
- La Réserve Eden Au Lach Zurich
- The Dolder Grand
- Widder Hotel
For more information, please visit: https://www.swissdeluxehotels.com/en
About Swiss Deluxe Hotels
