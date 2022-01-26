Multi-Platinum, Grammy Award®-Winning 2 Chainz Named Industry's First Head of Creative Marketing

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal, the original slider of the South, continues its franchise expansion and brand growth initiatives to now include a major force in music and culture, international superstar 2 Chainz. The brand has just inked a deal – the first of its kind in quick-serve restaurants – to name the cultural icon Head of Creative Marketing for the brand, and he and his team will be leading the creation of multiple new platforms and partnerships, including menus, merchandising and co-branded restaurants in the brand's hometown of Atlanta. This partnership is the latest in Krystal's expansion; late last year, the brand announced that it will be expanding into New Jersey with former NFL great Victor Cruz.

2 Chainz brings a long history of success to the brand. Over the course of his legendary career, 2 Chainz has sold more than 8.7 million albums globally and amassed over 11.5 billion streams. His hotly anticipated seventh studio album DOPE DON'T SELL ITSELF will be available everywhere on February 4th via Def Jam Recordings. The album's first advance single, "Million Dollars Worth Of Game" featuring 42 Dugg was released earlier this month, followed by "Pop Music" featuring Moneybagg Yo & Beatking.

"As someone who grew up in the South and understands Krystal's place in culture and community, 2 Chainz is a perfect partner for adding to and amplifying our brand message," said Thomas Stager, President of Krystal Restaurants LLC. "There is an authenticity in this relationship that reflects our own deep pride in and commitment to the brand and our communities, and we know 2 Chainz has his own equally deep personal connections to Krystal. Together, we will bring the feeling and flavor of Krystal to as many new fans as possible."

2 Chainz grew up in College Park, Georgia, not far from the brand's current headquarters. During his youth, Krystal restaurants were a favorite place to meet up with friends, listen to music, and enjoy delicious sliders, shakes, and sides, just as the brand has for generations of guests. As part of the new partnership, 2 Chainz will collaborate on a custom co-branded Krystal restaurant in the heart of the rapper's hometown neighborhood, and he will also help develop a "Luxe Line" of premium food products for the brand, to be premiered at his restaurant. Other elements of the deal include the creation of unique NFT artwork, custom-curated in-restaurant music, and limited edition merchandise to be made available in-restaurant and online.

"Chainz and I grew up in neighboring areas – both of us are from the South side of Atlanta. Being able to work with someone who's where you're from and who has been ultra-successful is something that means a lot. Getting a chance to grow this brand, give back to the areas that we're from, and help direct an iconic brand is a special opportunity. Chainz is talented, he's unique, he's involved and he's real South. I can't wait to see what our partnership brings," said Jonathan Childs, founder and operating partner of Golden Child Holdings, one of the primary investors in the brand. "We're going to remind everyone why Krystal is relevant."

"I can remember Krystal being a part of so many pivotal moments of my childhood and teen years. Some of my best moments were made better by going to Krystal, and I'm a fan for life," added 2 Chainz about his own goals for the partnership. "I want everyone to feel that, too, and can't wait to put Krystal in the spotlight it deserves."

