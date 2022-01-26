doTERRA's Hawaiian Sandalwood Conservation Efforts Recognized with 2021 Seal Environmental Initiative Award

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA has been recognized as a winner of the 2021 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for its work surrounding native forest restoration (including Hawaiian Sandalwood) at the Kealakekua Mountain Reserve (KMR) on the island of Hawai'i. dōTERRA's efforts include a management plan developed in partnership with the Hawaii State Division of Forestry and Wildlife to reestablish a healthy native forest, and a nursery that is contributing to the largest reforestation initiative in Hawai'i.

The SEAL Business Sustainability Awards honor corporate leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices. This year's honorees ranged from global brands to high-growth startups. A complete list of this year's winners is available at SealAwards.com.

"When doTERRA looks for sourcing partnerships around the world, we deliberately choose locations where we can produce the highest quality essential oils while elevating the individual, social, economic, and environmental well-being of the community through Co-Impact Sourcing," said Greg Hendrickson, General Manager of Kealakekua Mountain Reserve in Hawai'i. "doTERRA has recognized that producing 'Iliahi (Hawaiian Sandalwood) first requires a commitment to restore the natural habitat that previously existed on this land and to do so in a way that reverences the remarkable host culture of the Hawaiian Islands. We, along with our partners, have embarked on the largest reforestation effort in the State of Hawai'i, which will help 'Iliahi and other native Hawaiian species thrive here once more."

"Increased corporate prioritization of ESG initiatives has been a welcome and needed change as our climate crisis further accelerates. This increased investment in sustainable business practices has raised the bar for ESG excellence, making this our most competitive award event ever with a record number of submissions," commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards' Founder. "Our mission at SEAL is to rigorously assess and then celebrate extraordinary sustainability leadership. We're honored to present these 2021 Sustainability Award winners."

About dōTERRA

