ASX Sports Adds Sportradar Data to Fuel In-Game Virtual Sports Trading

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASX Sports ("ASX"), the only next-generation virtual sports exchange to offer fans live in game 'trading,' today announced that it is adding data from Sportradar, the global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans, to propel its next-generation virtual sports gaming offerings.

ASX joined Sportradar's Acceleradar incubator program for promising start-ups in sports gaming in 2020. ASX is proud to now be among only 35 companies to have "graduated" and become a client of Sportradar. This agreement signals the growth trajectory of ASX and expanding options on the ASX App, including the upcoming roll-out of Rugby to coincide with the Six Nations tournament in February.

Sportradar data will continue to drive critical inputs into the ASX ecosystem, enabling the dynamic fantasy game experience that ASX pioneered, including the Sports NFT Exchange. This first-of-its-kind peer to peer exchange resembles a virtual stock market that enables fans to optimize their player portfolios with live, any-time 'trading,' including in-game, when perceived value might change the most.

Paddy Power, President at ASX said: "The future of fantasy sports will be as dynamic and immersive as a 24-7 marketplace. Sportradar becomes another authoritative, "tick by tick" data source for us and we are pleased to formalize our affiliation to harness their data and analytics for our next-generation, real-time virtual gaming platform."

ASX, which recently announced the expansion of its Miami-based executive team, is working on further partnerships with sports franchises which will be rolled out and announced in Q1.

ASX is a blockchain powered interactive sports and entertainment platform that is taking fan engagement to the next level via a fintech-quality exchange that allows sports fans to 'trade' in game, creating a first-of-its-kind, second screen and OTT live action experience. The fast-growing start-up was a member of the Sportradar Acceleradar Program and was also selected to partner with the leading sports tech promoter HYPE. With strong roots in betting and sports entertainment innovation driven by the Paddy Powers brand, ASX has pushed into the US with headquarters in Miami, a leading fintech and crypto hub. ASX apps are free to download for Android and Apple.

