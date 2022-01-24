Guaranteed Rate Announces Partnership with Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) have announced a partnership with Tyler Reddick and his No. 8 Chevrolet for multiple races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.

Fans can experience the unveiling of the new No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet on social media as it hits the track for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 25 with Reddick behind the wheel at the final Next Gen test of the offseason at Phoenix Raceway. Guaranteed Rate's first race as primary sponsor of Reddick's No. 8 Chevrolet will also be at Phoenix Raceway on March 13.

"I'm excited to partner with Guaranteed Rate this season," said Reddick. "Their commitment to the power of belief connects perfectly with what the entire Richard Childress Racing team is striving to achieve. We are looking forward to working together to showcase our commitment to NASCAR fans everywhere."

Reddick and RCR join a host of Guaranteed Rate's successful sports partnerships, which include the NHL, National Lacrosse League, UFC, Bassmaster and the Professional Bowlers Association.

"We're thrilled to partner with Richard Childress Racing as Tyler gets behind the wheel of his new and improved Next Gen No. 8," said Guaranteed Rate Vice President of Sports Marketing and Partnerships Steve McNelley. "Our focus on technology, innovation and speed makes this sponsorship a perfect fit, and we're proud to kick off the season with one of NASCAR's most talented drivers."

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have more than 11,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill.

