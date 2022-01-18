Stout Ranks as a Top Fairness Opinion Provider in 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout is pleased to be recognized again as a top fairness opinion advisor by Refinitiv's Global Mergers & Acquisitions Review. In 2021, Stout ranked second in the United States and third globally.

As a leading fairness opinion provider, Stout leverages its extensive investment banking, valuation, and transaction advisory experience to assist clients in making sound business decisions and completing their critical and often highly complex transactions. Since 2012, Stout has consistently ranked as a top fairness opinion provider by Refinitiv.*

Under all economic conditions, Stout has a rich history of delivering relentless excellence to its clients. A robust mergers and acquisitions environment led Stout to a 45% increase in completed opinions compared to last year.

"The transaction market was incredibly active in 2021, and we were once again grateful that our clients continued to place their trust in us to provide independent, well-supported, and highly responsive fairness and solvency opinion services in support of those transactions," said Tim Cummins, Managing Director and Transaction Opinions Practice Leader at Stout. "Our talented and experienced Transaction Opinions professionals look forward to working with corporate boards, special committees, trustees, and other fiduciaries as they navigate the deal market in 2022 and beyond."

*Based on the total number of deals reported by more than 20 companies since 2012 in Refinitiv's Global Mergers and Acquisitions Review. Individual yearly U.S. rankings for Stout: 2 (2021), 1 (2020), 2 (2019), 2 (2018), 2 (2017), 3 (2016), 2 (2015), 1 (2014), 3 (2013), 1 (2012)

About Stout

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

