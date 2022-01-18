Scott Bader Standardises with Infor for Global Cloud Upgrade

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Scott Bader, the global chemical company, has selected Infor CloudSuite Chemicals. Delivered by Infor Consulting Services via a multi-tenant cloud deployment, Infor CloudSuite Chemicals, including the Infor OS platform, will replace an existing Infor M3 ERP solution. This initial, six-year agreement will help enable Scott Bader to standardise and harmonise a variety of core business functions for 380 users throughout North America, Canada, Europe, Japan, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Chemicals: https://www.infor.com/industries/chemicals

Established in 1921, Scott Bader became the first employee-owned UK company during 1951. Now it employs almost 750 people across 7 manufacturing sites and 17 offices globally. Drawing on a century of tradition, it is a leader in the manufacturing of products for the composites, structural adhesives and functional polymer markets, offering a range of technologies and manufacturing capabilities for multiple market sectors.

Following a thorough review of the market including customer references, Scott Bader chose Infor due to its commitment to cloud, the chemical industry vertical and the planning and production scheduling functionality of Infor CloudSuite Chemicals. As there are plans for third-party software integrations in the future, the superior integration capabilities of the Infor OS cloud operating platform were also a key factor in Scott Bader's decision.

Scott Bader chose a multi-tenant cloud deployment running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to ensure the business can benefit from continual updates whilst maintaining a standardised software with minimal customisations.

The initial phase of the deployment, set to be completed during 2022, will help establish and roll out a set of standardised process templates across Scott Bader globally. This will enable Scott Bader to undertake faster, more accurate reporting across the company, improving decision-making and agility.

"Seven strategic goals drive Scott Bader," said Mike Findlay-Wilson, Group CIO at Scott Bader. "These include striving for excellence, developing excellent partnerships with customers and suppliers, protecting our environment and going beyond the demands of compliance. To achieve these goals, our business demands the best processes and an ability to stay continually up to date with the supporting technologies. Therefore, we have chosen to move to the cloud with Infor."

"Chemicals leaders such as Scott Bader recognise the benefits of our industry-specific functionality in combination with the improvements that deployment in the cloud brings," said Anwen Robinson, Infor general manager and senior vice-president for UK & Ireland. "This transition to Infor CloudSuite Chemicals is the latest stage in our relationship that will help deliver better planning, scheduling and processes to keep Scott Bader at the forefront of a demanding global market."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Richard Moore

+447976111243

Richard.Moore@infor.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor