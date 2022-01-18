Sandata Announces Ian Worden as Chief Product Officer

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is pleased to announce that Ian Worden has joined the team as Chief Product Officer. He brings nearly 20 years of experience in the healthcare payer, provider, and employer markets.

"Being part of Sandata, a company with such historical significance in the market, is an honor," said Worden. "When technology and healthcare interact, the possibilities are unlimited. By applying our passion and talent to what we learn from the voice of the customer, we will bring products to market that secure our spot as a leader in EVV and next as the technology leader for value-based care."

Most recently, Worden served as the CIO and Product Architect for Matrix Medical Network. In this role, he led the IT and product strategy to optimize the company's market performance and competitiveness by enabling innovation, new product development and product enhancements, while concurrently overseeing all traditional areas of IT. Prior to that, Worden held leadership roles at Apria Healthcare, LifeNexus, Carewise Health, Hythiam and LifeMasters.

"As our company grows and our customers face new challenges in their environments, it is vital that the product set continues to evolve as well," said Emmet O'Gara, Sandata Chief Executive Officer. "With Ian's extensive experience and expertise, we are excited for his impact on our product roadmaps, ensuring that Sandata is not just proactively problem-solving but doing so in ways that provide the most innovative and cutting-edge solutions to the market in the shortest possible time."

Worden will oversee innovation, design, and long-term strategy for Sandata's product set, leading the team in developing and improving new and existing products that will continue to benefit MCO, payer, and provider organizations. Sandata's commitment to transforming healthcare technology is a vital component to being a long-term partner to its customers.

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of technology to improve ease of collaboration between Medicaid payers and providers to deliver care. Sandata's transformative technologies and extensive industry experience creates benefit for clients through embedded expertise to support and problem-solve. As a national EVV leader, Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000-plus agencies, 20 state Medicaid departments, and 50-plus managed care organizations the tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes, enhancing healthcare one user experience at a time. For more information, visit sandata.com.

