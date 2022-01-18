SafeGuard Cyber Announces New CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the leading provider of security and compliance solutions for today's communication-based threats, today announced the appointment of Chris Lehman as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Lehman, a 20-year veteran of the information security industry and a former executive at ExtraHop and FireEye, joins the company at a time of rapid growth and rising demand. SafeGuard Cyber, holds a unique position in the emerging digital communications security market, and expects explosive growth this year. Last year, the company also closed a $45 million round led by NightDragon, one of the most significant recent investment rounds for a US-based cybersecurity company.

"I am excited to join such a strong and innovative organization that is at the forefront of one of the most important corporate security challenges today – digital communications protection," said Chris Lehman, CEO of SafeGuard Cyber. "The company's founders, Jim Zuffoletti and Otavio Freire have built an incredible technology platform that addresses the growing security threats and compliance risks companies now face as remote workforces and business operations become the norm. Between recent data breaches and increased regulatory oversight, companies must ensure the highest level of cybersecurity and compliance in their digital communications, and they will increasingly come to rely on SafeGuard Cyber for these solutions."

Lehman has spent over two decades in the cybersecurity, software, and computer hardware industries, where he held executive roles at several leading organizations. Before joining SafeGuard Cyber, Lehman was the Chief Revenue Officer of ExtraHop. During Chris' time at ExtraHop he was responsible for all Go to Market functions and lead ARR over 700% culminating in the successful sale of the business to Bain Capital and Crosspoint Ventures. He also served as Vice President, Americas Sales, and Channel at FireEye, and is a former Vice President of Sales at Dell EMC, Salesforce and others.

"I am proud of the technology and team at SafeGuard Cyber," said Otavio Freire, CTO, and Co-Founder of SafeGuard Cyber. "I've always believed that the keys to a rewarding career are being challenged, making a momentus impact, and working with incredible people. Chris joins at the perfect time to scale the company and team as we have such a clear, collective understanding of the opportunity in front of us. I redouble my focus on our customers and how to protect them for the next wave of security and compliance risks, and I welcome Chris on behalf of the executive team."

"Chris Lehman's extensive experience and strategic approach to driving growth and building strong corporate teams make him a perfect fit for SafeGuard Cyber. Together with Lehman, the company is prepared for tremendous growth in the coming months and years as the demand for digital communications protection intensifies," said Dave DeWalt, founder and managing partner of NightDragon, the former CEO and executive chairman of FireEye and president and CEO of McAfee.

"On behalf of the board, we are pleased to welcome Chris to the team. Chris' qualifications are a valuable asset to the company. At this hyper-growth stage, he will play a critical role in guiding the company and ensuring its competitive edge in the market," said Spencer Tall, managing director of AllegisCyber.

SafeGuard Cyber's security and compliance solutions enable organizations to manage risks across a wide range of digital communications. The company's platform allows enterprises to:

Manage day-to-day business communication risk extending beyond email and into enterprise communication applications like Slack, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp.

Secure the organization by protecting the human and detecting and responding to patterns, context, and intent of communications that indicate advanced social engineering and targeted communication-based attacks, including business compromise.

SafeGuard Cyber has been recognized by several industry groups and publications and was named one of Cybercrime Magazine's "10 Hot Cybersecurity Channels to Watch in 2021." The company also received the "SaaS Security Solution of the Year" award in 2021 from the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber provides enterprise security and compliance solutions for the communication needs of today's organizations. Its security solutions deliver comprehensive visibility, detection, and response to threats across the disparate communication methods used by today's digitally enabled business. Its compliance solutions provide governance and policy enforcement that empowers customers to communicate through modern apps & social networking. Learn more at www.safeguardcyber.com .

