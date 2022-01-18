Resecurity® Showcases AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions at Intersec 2022 in Dubai

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, recently exhibited their solutions and shared their expertise during Intersec 2022 hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAB). Intersec is the leading global emergency services, security and safety event bringing together over 500 speakers and 30,000 attendees to share solutions, foster connections and learn about emerging safety and security trends.

Intersec 2022 was hosted during a time of rapid digital transformation and rising cyber incidents across the UAE. This change has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Middle East cybersecurity market size projected to grow from 15.6 billion in 2020 to 29.9 billion USD by 2025. Intersec accordingly focused on cybersecurity, bringing cyber leaders from across the globe together to help private and public organizations better detect, mitigate and respond to cyber risks in today's ever-changing threat landscape.

Resecurity joined Intersec's inaugural The Cyber Security Lab (booth SA-F35) at the event, where cybersecurity leaders gathered to network and evaluate best practices and tactics to manage evolving cyber threats. Supported by UAE Cybersecurity Council, Intersec's Cyber Security Lab focused on investigative techniques, forensic capabilities, and public-private partnerships to prevent cross-border digital terrorism.

"Cyber Security and the protection of digital assets remains top of the Cyber Security Lab agenda with wide global participation which enhances UAE's position as an international innovative laboratory that presents new tools and advanced technologies capable of facing current and future cyber-attacks worldwide," said Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council.

Taking a one-stop-shop approach to risk management, Resecurity exhibited its cybersecurity platform combining risk management and enterprise ecosystem protection at the event. The innovative platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.

"With cyber threats growing across UAE, there is no better time for industry leaders to connect and learn about their role in building and maintaining a security strategy that will protect their digital ecosystems against threat actors," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Resecurity is proud to have participated in Intersec 2022 and honored to share our knowledge and data-driven platforms to help organizations stay safe in today's digital world."

