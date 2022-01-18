As the playoffs get underway, the brand's "Early Kickoff" campaign features stories from NICU babies who were due the day of the Big Game

Raising Awareness of the 380,000 Premature Births a Year, Enfamil Launches the First Premature Advertising Campaign of Football's Biggest Game - Because Every Kickoff Should Be Great, Even an Early One

Raising Awareness of the 380,000 Premature Births a Year, Enfamil Launches the First Premature Advertising Campaign of Football's Biggest Game - Because Every Kickoff Should Be Great, Even an Early One As the playoffs get underway, the brand's "Early Kickoff" campaign features stories from NICU babies who were due the day of the Big Game

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A month before the big game, Enfamil, a leading nutrition brand at Reckitt, is kicking off a digital advertising campaign to raise awareness of premature birth and inspire hope for parents. Launching earlier than other ad spots of its kind, Enfamil's campaign features preemie babies and parents, including pro football offensive tackle, Mekhi Becton, who was born 5 weeks early and grew up to be 6'7" and 350 pounds.

Ten percent of births in the U.S. are premature – where families may spend their first days or weeks in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), which can turn an exciting moment for parents into an uncertain one. That's why Enfamil works directly with NICUs around the country to provide support and help them thrive. Each year, Enfamil contributes millions of dollars and employees volunteer countless hours across multiple partners to help support premature birth programs and provides financial and informational support to parents after their baby leaves the NICU.

"We believe that babies are the most important people in the world and that we play a crucial role in helping them thrive with world class nutrition to help fuel their wonder," says Amardeep Kahlon, General Manger for US Nutrition at Reckitt. "In those important first few weeks, Enfamil is there for them in NICUs with everything premature babies need to get the best start in life. Through this "Early Kickoff" campaign, we hope to bring attention to the issues facing premature babies and how, with the right care and nutrition, they can thrive."

With more than 100 years of nutrition experience and industry leading science to create products for parents and babies, Enfamil continues its mission to support baby's development – especially those who need a bit of extra help.

Enfamil encourages families to share stories of their experience with prematurity using #EnfamilEarlyKickoff and tagging @Enfamil.

To learn more about Enfamil's commitment to premature babies and NICUs, visit to Enfamil.com/EarlyKickoff and follow @Enfamil on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Enfamil

Enfamil's full product portfolio is formulated to provide optimal nutrition for infants and children through every stage of development. Their dedication to science and innovation remains vital to both their product portfolio and mission by using leading-edge technologies, a highly specialized team, and expert collaborations to benefit pediatric populations around the world. Today, the Enfamil brand is trusted by parents and healthcare professionals through their passion for innovation and delivering high quality products.

About Reckitt

Reckitt** is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit reckitt.com/us.

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

Contact: nimra.butt@edelman.com

Mekhi Becton

Enfamil

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enfamil