"North Carolina School Choice Week" Proclaimed; Cooper Joins Nation's Leaders in Celebrating Education

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of learning disruptions nationwide, Gov. Roy Cooper has joined a growing bipartisan group of state and local leaders in recognizing Jan. 23-Jan. 29 as School Choice Week. His official declaration of "North Carolina School Choice Week" marks the first time since 2016 that a governor of North Carolina has officially proclaimed the Week, which raises awareness about choice in K-12 education.

North Carolinians will celebrate School Choice Week with 838 events and activities across the state. The activities have been independently planned by parents, teachers, and other community members and include school rallies, online contests, at-home celebrations, and more. These events seek to inspire conversation about the educational choices parents want for their children, and encourage families to play an active role in their children's education.

Across the country, more than half ( 52 percent ) of American families say they are considering or have considered choosing a new or different school in the last year. More than 26,000 events have been independently planned for the Week nationwide to share information and support families as they school search. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will join in the celebration.

"We are excited that North Carolina families are speaking up for school choice and we're grateful to Gov. Cooper for issuing this proclamation," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "As parents and educators know well, each child is unique. Having an array of educational options gives parents the freedom to choose what helps their children succeed. We hope the Week is an opportunity for North Carolina parents, and all parents, to learn more about their school options."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/north-carolina .

