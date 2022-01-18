GENIXUS closes $20MM in financing to accelerate commercialization of injectables portfolio

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIXUS , a pharmaceutical company focused on transforming acute and critical care medicines, today announced the closure of $20MM in financing to support development & commercialization of its portfolio of novel ready-to-administer products for the hospital setting.

GENIXUS facilities located within the main building at the David H. Murdock Research Institute in Kannapolis.

"We are excited to close this funding at the beginning of 2022" said Kendall Foster, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of GENIXUS. "This new capital allows us to significantly accelerate our development programs and establish our manufacturing and commercial activities in preparation for product launches."

GENIXUS completed an expansion of its sterile manufacturing facility in Kannapolis in 2021. The latest round of funding supports the addition of further personnel and infrastructure, expanding both capacity and capabilities to manufacture and commercialize the company's future line of sterile injectable products. "This funding puts us in a great position to grow in 2022" noted Seth Coombs, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer of GENIXUS. "With these funds, we can fast-track our efforts to simplify acute & critical care products to support optimal patient care across the United States."

About GENIXUS

GENIXUS is a development stage pharmaceutical company working to transform acute and critical care medicines through advanced manufacturing and innovative delivery systems. Leveraging the highest-quality biopharmaceutical manufacturing standards and innovative point-of-care design, GENIXUS is changing care delivery and helping healthcare professionals to achieve better quality outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.genixus.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

