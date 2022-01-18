Dandelion Energy Announces Acquisition of Connecticut-Based Glacier Drilling, Supporting Northeast Expansion

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading home geothermal installation company, announced today the acquisition of Glacier Drilling , an experienced drilling team based in Connecticut. Led by Mark Schock, Glacier Drilling brings 26 years of drilling and related services to homeowners and commercial organizations. Offering a full range of environmental and geotechnical drilling solutions, Glacier Drilling's central Connecticut location facilitates mobilization throughout the New England and New York region.

The acquisition of Glacier Drilling furthers Dandelion's ability to provide homeowners across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont with geothermal heating and cooling, the cleanest and most efficient HVAC system available. As people look to geothermal heating and cooling solutions to enhance their homes' environmental sustainability and economic efficiency, the Glacier Drilling team supports Dandelion's ability to serve more homes, more quickly, throughout the Northeast.

"We are excited to offer a growing number of homeowners the opportunity to have a geothermal system, the most sustainable heating and cooling solution you can buy," said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion. "Glacier Drilling is an exceptional company and their work throughout the Northeast will help Dandelion mobilize more crews for more frequent installations. We've been impressed with the quality of their work and demonstrated focus on safety, and are thrilled to have them supporting our expansion."

Mark Schock, owner and president of Glacier Drilling, said "Our experience with Dandelion has been incredibly positive so far. The customers we've spoken to are so excited about their new Dandelion system and have experienced the improved air quality in their homes. We're proud to be part of the movement towards cleaner energy and cleaner environments for our teams to work and our neighbors to live." He then spoke to his own experience. "I put geothermal in my home 5 years ago. I was tired of spending $4,000 per year on fuel oil and getting oil deliveries every 10 days. I did the drilling but hired contractors to install the ground source heat pump and other system elements. I love it - it works great and I'm not on fossil fuel anymore. My one challenge was that I had to be the general contractor for the job. Dandelion provides a one-stop shop for homeowners to get and maintain a geothermal system in their homes. I could have used that!"

About Dandelion Energy

As the nation's leading home geothermal company, the mission of Dandelion Energy is to mitigate climate change by making renewable technologies more accessible and decarbonizing homes. Today, Dandelion's heating and cooling solutions for the 21st century allow homeowners to save up to 50 percent on their heating and cooling bills and help the environment by moving away from conventional systems to reduce homes' carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 percent. The state-of-the-art geothermal heat pump system offers wifi-enabled monitoring, creating a smarter, more responsive, and more innovative approach than any other HVAC system on the market. To learn more, visit www.dandelionenergy.com .

