CSL Named One of Canada's Top Employers for Young People in 2022

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The CSL Group's ("CSL") commitment to provide a dynamic, diverse and rewarding workplace for young people has been recognized by the organizers of Canada's Top Employers, who have selected CSL as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People in 2022.

"Our philosophy has always been, invest in CSL, and CSL will invest in you," says Stéphanie Aubourg, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We offer young people the opportunity to make a big impact in our organization, by working on exciting, innovative projects that have global reach."

CSL is particularly honoured to receive this award after two years of challenging operations delivering essential cargos during the global pandemic.

Mindful of the difficulties students and recent graduates have encountered in launching their careers during COVID-19, CSL continued to offer interesting opportunities and flexible work arrangements for those who sought internships or took advantage of on-going training opportunities.

"We make sure the young people we welcome into our fast-paced, challenging ship and shore environments undergo stringent training and are supported by mentors, so they always feel safe and part of the team," says Aubourg. "We not only challenge them, we also reward their hard work and creativity," she adds. "We give them exciting opportunities to grow, develop, and work around the world, while staying connected to our entire team."

CSL offers paid internships, summer jobs and co-op opportunities on shore, as well as a cadet and sponsorship program at sea for aspiring mariners.

Once hired, CSL is committed to lifelong learning. Each office employee can participate in an individual development plan, has access to online learning, training and development, tuition reimbursement, and paid learning hours. The shore-based Rising Leaders program challenges young employees to solve current business scenarios, and a development program has been designed to move young people more quickly into leadership positions.

"The young people we hire and promote every year are vital for CSL's continued growth," says Louis Martel, CSL's President and CEO. "We value them and are proud of their contributions, so we're thrilled that this award recognizes our efforts to make CSL a company young people want to join."

Canada's Top Employers for Young People recognizes employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people. Evaluation criteria include attraction and retention programs, mentorship and training programs and career management programs.

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with divisions operating throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

