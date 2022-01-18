CliniSys acquires HORIZON Lab Systems and combines with Sunquest Information Systems to create one of the world's largest organizations dedicated to diagnostics and laboratory informatics

· Combined group to enable better public health outcomes through innovation in diagnostics and laboratory informatics technology

TUCSON, Arizona, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniSys is announcing the recent acquisition of HORIZON Lab Systems and the combination with Sunquest Information Systems, as CliniSys. This acquisition and Sunquest combination creates one of the world's largest organizations dedicated to diagnostic and laboratory informatics.

CliniSys' vision is to go beyond the walls of the clinical laboratory to embrace a new wave of digital diagnostics and laboratories across the continuum of care and community to improve public health. HORIZON Lab Systems is critical to this vision with its advanced cloud-based laboratory solutions and unsurpassed knowledge and expertise in Environmental, Water Quality Testing, Public Health, Toxicology and Agriculture laboratory solutions.

Together, CliniSys, Sunquest and HORIZON Lab Systems are over 1,300 employees living in 12 different countries, representing 19 diverse cultures, speaking 21 different languages with unsurpassed global knowledge of the complex laboratory and diagnostics sector.

CliniSys is positioned to deliver the benefits of cloud transformation and apply new technologies such as advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning, to empower laboratory professionals with better diagnostic capabilities and tools to work more effectively and improve public health worldwide.

Laboratories around the globe monitor and safeguard health across multiple determinants of health from medical care, genetics, environmental to physical influences and CliniSys has the proven ability to deliver 100s of millions of medical results a month to enable pandemic-scale population disease surveillance across the globe.

Michael Simpson, CliniSys CEO, commented, "Public health is a major concern for all governments and citizens. With HORIZON's advanced cloud-based solutions and unsurpassed knowledge and expertise in Environmental, Water Quality Testing, Public Health, Toxicology and Agriculture, CliniSys can now provide organizations and governments at all levels, and across different sectors of the public health ecosystem, solutions to improve health at population scale."

About CliniSys

CliniSys, headquartered in Chertsey, England and Tucson, Arizona, is one of the largest providers of laboratory information systems, order entry and result consultation, and public health solutions in disease surveillance and outbreak management across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. For 40 years, successfully specializing in complex and the wide scale delivery of comprehensive laboratory and public health solutions in over 3,000 laboratories across 34 countries using CliniSys solutions.

Our combined cross-discipline expertise provides customers with solutions to support laboratory workflow across clinical, histology, molecular, genetics, including order management, reporting and results delivery. Additionally, we serve laboratories in environmental testing, water quality, agriculture, and toxicology.

www.clinisys.com (UK & Europe)

www.sunquestinfo.com (North America)

www.horizonlims.com (HORIZON)

