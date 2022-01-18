Bright Pattern and Carahsoft Team to Bring Powerful Cloud-Based Omnichannel Contact Center Software to Public Sector Agencies Contact Center Solutions Now Available Through Several Carahsoft's Federal, State and Local Government Contract Vehicles

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Bright Patterns' Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's industry-leading omnichannel contact center software available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, ITES-SW2, NASPO, OMNIA, The Quilt, and E&I contracts and the company's reseller partners.

Government agencies now have access to an all-in-one cloud solution that enables multichannel call center operations.

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, the most trusted Government IT solution provider, to deliver innovative cloud-based contact center solutions to Government agencies," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "By partnering with Carahsoft, we will enable Government agencies to leverage AI, automation, and digital channels such as text message, social messengers, and chatbots to improve client satisfaction."

Government call centers and services are crucial for agencies and programs to effectively serve their constituents, making improved customer service a high priority for the Public Sector. Despite the Government's need for advanced call centers and services, however, many of them operate on a tight budget. This prevents agencies from upgrading their call center operations, subsequently widening the technology gap between the Public and Private sectors and negatively impacting customer experience. With Bright Pattern's Cloud Contact Center platform, Government agencies can modernize their mobile digital channels to support their constituents and maximize returns from their existing budget.

Bright Pattern's cloud-based contact center solution provides the advanced features that agencies need at the lowest professional services costs in the industry. Bright Pattern supports features including omnichannel communication, accurate Conversational Interactive Voice Response (IVR), customizable self-service options and artificial intelligence (AI) powered quality assurance, all of which will help the Government call center close the technology gap between the agency and its constituents. Bright Pattern can integrate with agencies existing CRMs or IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions such as ServiceNow, Ivanti, and more.

Communicate With Citizens on Any Channel – Bright Pattern's omnichannel platform allows constituents to utilize any digital channel and switch between channels with ease during a conversation with the agency. The platform supports channels SMS/text messaging, mobile apps, messaging apps, chat, etc. on top of traditional communication channels such as voice and email.

Self-Service and Automation of Routine Tasks – Government agencies are often inundated with repetitive tasks, like paying bills and fines, filing complaints, reporting malfunctions or damage, and answering frequently asked questions. Implementing Bright Pattern's self-service technology allows agencies to automate routing tasks into the agency's 311 number. Bright Pattern's Conversational IVR and Standard IVR is powered by Natural Language Processing, allowing constituents to use their natural language to go through the self-service menu and select the right agency or team for their issues.

Empower Public Servants – Bright Pattern's contact center solution and agent desktop is easy-to-use and intuitive. AI can assist customer service agents during conversations with constituents through suggested responses and sentiment analysis of the caller in real-time. Furthermore, supervisors can utilize Omni QM and Bright Pattern's unified reporting dashboards to gain insight into the contact center's operations.

Omnichannel Quality Assurance to Observe and Evaluate Agent Interactions on All Channels – Bright Pattern's Omni QM feature allows agencies to monitor 100% of interactions on all channels. Users can observe interactions on traditional channels: like voice calls, emails and SMS /text messaging; while also monitoring interactions on emerging digital channels such as in-app messaging, messaging apps, and web chats.

Leverage Your CRM to Personalize Constituent Interactions – With Bright Pattern's comprehensive CRM integrations, a contact center can utilize constituent information to match caller information (phone number, phone call ID) with data from the agency's CRM database for faster, seamless service. Integrate with any CRM--Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, or even your own record management system.

Turbocharge Your Existing IT Service Management Solution – Bright Pattern also integrates seamlessly with leading ITSM and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) solutions so agencies don't need to rip-and-replace existing software but can add digital channels and powerful AI and automation to existing solutions.

"With the addition of Bright Pattern to our offerings, Government agencies now have access to an all-in-one cloud-based solution that enables users to simplify and manage their multichannel call center operations to improve customer satisfaction," said Evan Slack, Director of Sales for Emerging Cloud and Virtualization Technologies at Carahsoft. "We look forward to working with Bright Pattern and our reseller partners to help agencies modernize their communication channels while optimizing their existing resources and budgets."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

