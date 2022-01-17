VISIONWEB AND NEUROLENS COLLABORATE TO INCREASE PRISM SPECIFICITY

COPPELL, Texas, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ongoing research from a myriad of sources has indicated that at least two out of three patients experience the symptoms of eye misalignment; and the rapid acceleration in remote working and learning over the past two years has undoubtedly led to a rise in this figure. Optical prisms are one of the most commonly employed treatment modalities to correct these binocular vision issues. As such, technological innovations in this space will become increasingly important to the future of eyecare. In order to ensure that eyecare providers are able to meet these growing challenges, Neurolens and VisionWeb have worked together to expand the prism field from 1/4th prism diopter to 1/100th prism diopter when placing orders through VisionWeb's ordering platform.

"At Neurolens, we strongly believe that the eyecare industry must evolve beyond visual acuity to own the visual comfort space as well," says Pierre Bertrand, Chief Executive Officer of Neurolens. "A large and growing percentage of the population is suffering from the symptoms of binocular vision issues—some on a daily basis—and Neurolenses provide proven relief for these patients. We are proud to collaborate with an industry leader like VisionWeb to ensure that eyecare providers can prescribe optical prism to the specificity required to meet the needs of today's patients."

This expanded prism range will allow Neurolens providers to take advantage of the highly accurate measurements from the Neurolens Measurement Device (NMD) and Neurolens Measurement Device, Gen 2 (NMD2) and prescribe precise prism measurements for their patients. "We are learning more every day about how small amounts of prism can create tremendous symptom relief for patients," says Vivek Labhishetty BSc Optometry, MSc, PhD, Director of Clinical Research for Neurolens. "This creates an imperative to ensure prism measurements can be entered with a high degree of specificity to maximize the number of patients that can be helped by this technology."

Mike Bonacci, Director of Integrations at VisionWeb says, "We are on a mission to make it easier for people in the eyecare industry to do their jobs, and we will continue to pioneer technology that enables eyecare providers to more efficiently conduct business and meet the needs of their patients. This development sends yet another signal that VisionWeb will make every effort to remain on the forefront of emerging trends in practice management and patient care."

To learn more about VisionWeb, please visit their website at https://visionweb.com/. To learn more about Neurolens, please visit our website at https://www.neurolenses.com/.

About Neurolens

Inspired by a breakthrough discovery linking optometry and neurology, Neurolens is unlocking a new dimension of vision care. With patented Contoured Prism technology, Neurolenses are the first and only prescription lenses that go beyond visual acuity to provide visual comfort for the nearly 65% of US adults who complain of headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. The Neurolens Contoured Prism design helps the eyes work together comfortably, bringing the eyes into alignment to relieve painful symptoms. Technology from Neurolens is only available to Independent Eye Care Providers.

About VisionWeb

VisionWeb pioneered the first open and neutral online order processing platform for the optical industry in 2000. Today, as the largest platform in the country, VisionWeb connects over 20,000 eye care professionals with over 450 suppliers. VisionWeb also provides revenue cycle management services to help eye care practices maximize revenue from their insurance claims. Uprise is VisionWeb's cloud-based EHR and Practice Management software designed to streamline office workflow, provide regulatory-compliant exam documentation, and offer insight into practice operations and performance.

