StrikeX Make Monumental Announcement & Officially Begin their Journey to $1 with a Lamborghini Giveaway

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StrikeX Technologies Ltd, one of the most exciting start-up companies from the United Kingdom is moving from strength to strength with a stream of recent developments keeping us on the edge of our seats.

StrikeX Road to $1 Giveaway (PRNewsfoto/StrikeX Technologies Limited)

The latest of these announcements was earlier this week, when StrikeX Technologies Ltd made it public that they have brought on none other than Thomas 'Papa' Smith as the newest member of the StrikeX team. Thomas, also known as 'The Wizard' for his wealth of knowledge and experience with blockchain technology will be fulfilling the role of Blockchain Advisor and will now be working very closely with the rest of the team to optimize the growth and development of the StrikeX eco-system.

Thomas is most well-known for his extensive work as the former CBO of the Safemoon project as well as being awarded the prestigious title of Binance's Influencer of the Year 2021, adding such a strong member to what is already an extremely solid team can only mean great things for the future of StrikeX Technologies Ltd.

On top of this amazing news, StrikeX Technologies Ltd are pleased to make official their 'Road to $1.00' Giveaway! As they begin on a new journey to the $1 price point, they are looking to reward their community members with huge prizes along the way like trips to New York and Dubai, BUSD & STRX tokens, a Rolex and the grand prize of a Lamborghini! StrikeX Technologies Ltd are setting themselves up to have an incredibly successful year and this is their way of saying thank you to the community for all their patience and support.

These recent developments only serve to amplify StrikeX's core message of being 'For the people', bringing in some of the greatest minds of the industry to ensure that they can deliver should fill any prospective investors with confidence.

You can find the T&C's of the Giveaway on the StrikeX Medium page.

