Top Private Testing Lab: As Omicron Sweeps Iowa, GS Labs Experiences Sustained Surge in Patients Seeking Rapid Tests

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 infections continue to soar across Iowa and in Des Moines, GS Labs has experienced a sustained surge in Iowans seeking rapid tests to determine their current infection status.

GS Labs continues to experience a sustained surge in testing at its 21 locations in seven states nationwide; the company's antigen testing volume was 65% higher during the first week of the year as compared to Thanksgiving week 2021.

According to the latest national health statistics, COVID-19 infections in Iowa are at their highest level in the past year as the Omicron variant sweeps the state.

GS Labs, a leading provider of COVID-19 rapid tests across the United States, last week performed more than 2,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Des Moines. These tests resulted in GS Labs identifying more than 600 patients currently positive for COVID-19 – giving them the chance to safely quarantine and avoid spreading the virus to loved ones and co-workers.

For the week, GS Labs Iowa tests had a positivity rate of 29 percent, up from 23 percent the week before.

Since Thanksgiving in Iowa, GS Labs has experienced a surge in patients seeking COVID-19 tests. Testing appointments remain available. Appointments can be made at https://gslabstesting.com/ . GS Labs testing sites are open seven days a week and each site can test up to 1,000 patients per day.

The GS Labs site located at on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines has been relocated to 8801 University Avenue, Clive, IA 50325 effective immediately. No interruption to service is expected.

Results for rapid antigen tests are typically available on the same day, usually in as little as 20 minutes after the completion of the test.

"With the Omicron variant still on the rise and infection numbers continuing to soar, we intend to be there for the communities we serve by doing what we can to increase testing capacity," said Dr. Darin Jackson, GS Labs Medical Director. "Even as home rapid tests are virtually impossible to find, we do have open appointments for those in need of this critical medical information."

Nationally, GS Labs has experienced a testing increase of more than 65 percent between last week and Thanksgiving week. This sustained surge in testing resulted in GS Labs identifying more than 13,000 patients currently positive for COVID-19 – giving them the chance to safely quarantine and avoid spreading the virus to loved ones and co-workers during the holidays. For the week, GS Labs antigen tests had a 26 percent positivity rate nationally, up from 21 percent the previous week.

GS Labs has a publicly listed cash price of $179 for a rapid diagnostic test, though most individuals should expect that their insurance will pay for testing as required by law. GS Labs does not take all insurances. Appointments must be made online prior to arrival.

