NEW FROM DUTCH FARMS…. WIDELY EXPANDED SPECIALTY EGG LINE

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Farms proudly introduces our largest specialty egg line expansion—ever (in fact, only one national brand has more specialty egg SKU's).



We know the egg market. All trend lines point toward increased demand in specialty eggs. Consumers continue to ask us for Organic, Cage-Free, Free-Range, and Pasture-Raised eggs.



Dutch Farms has unparalleled partnerships with local, small family farms that raise hens who are free to roam and nest, who allow outdoor access, and some who allow hens to forage for wild plants and food. Dutch Farms offers specialty eggs from birds fed diets designed to increase the nutritional content of the eggs and/or from hens kept in alternative housing environements.



Dutch Farms now offers our retail partners twelve specialty egg items.

Expanded specialty egg line

FREE-RANGE NON-GMO LARGE

PASTURE-RAISED ORGANIC LARGE

FREE-RANGE ORGANIC LARGE

VEGETARIAN FED CAGE-FREE LARGE

PASTURE-RAISED LARGE

ORGANIC LARGE

ORGANIC LARGE 18-PK

ORGANIC MEDIUM

ORGANIC MEDIUM 18-PK

CAGE-FREE LARGE PULP & PLASTIC

CAGE-FREE JUMBO

According to United Egg Producers, 30% of all egg production is from hens laying "specialty eggs". Specialty egg production has doubled since 2016. According to the USDA, by 2026 a full 66% of all shell eggs sold will be specialty eggs—again more than doubling in under five years.

About Dutch Farms Inc.

Staying true to our Dutch roots, Dutch Farms proudly offers a full line of farm-fresh dairy, deli, meat, and bakery products. We are family-owned and have been for generations. With all of its rich farmland, the great Midwest has been our home for over 30 years. At Dutch Farms, we find immense value in supporting our community and sharing our blessings with non-profit organizations locally and worldwide. Visit dutchfarms.com to learn more about how we speak quality.

