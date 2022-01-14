Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) to Officially Release Videos and Photos of Metaverse Scenes Ahead of Countdown to the Launch of the New Metaverse Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announced today that new photos and videos of the entertainment metaverse platform "Color World" will be released on social media. The group of photos will showcase regions of Dubai in the metaverse.

Metaverse Virtual Reality Scenes

The entertainment metaverse application "Color World" will be launched on January 28, 2022 and the current contents include three sections: the celebrity interactive videos, the virtual scene video conference system and the virtual shopping mall.

This online application can accommodate more than 10 million people online simultaneously and enables users the most face-to-face-like social networking experience. Additionally, registered users can upload short videos and stories into the metaverse platform. "Color World" has a virtual union square and concert hall for all users to publish and upload their own short videos such as singing, dancing, teaching, etc. At the same time, Color World metaverse launch will also premier exclusive videos from Shaquille O'Neal's course and David Villa's football course and many more exclusive videos.

The Color World metaverse will continue to launch more cities in the future, including a new virtual city, to provide users with a full metaverse experience.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.