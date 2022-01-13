Valpak's PlusOne Product Solidifies Reputation as Direct Mail Innovator

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful and collaborative two-year market test with the United States Postal Service (USPS), PlusOne – Valpak's stand-alone postcard mailer – was recently approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) as an official USPS product.

Valpak was on the ground floor of the PlusOne market test, partnering with the USPS and driving results for participating clients. The PlusOne postcard offers advertisers a streamlined, trackable marketing solution supported by Valpak's local sales network and best-in-class, data-driven targeting for a personalized program.

Per the USPS Filing: "Plus One has demonstrated efficient and simple operational implementation, indicating its ability to financially enhance the Postal Service's business model, solidifying mail presence in existing markets while facilitating expansion into new markets, and displaying the Postal Service's willingness to innovate around its core mail products. With an enhanced mail channel offering, Plus One increases impressions for advertisers and offers a gateway for small businesses…"

Thanks to the efforts of and a continued partnership with the USPS, Valpak has leveraged PlusOne as a cost-effective way to grow circulation and frequency across their product suite. Their iconic Blue Envelope has increased more than 15% in volume since the inception of the PlusOne market test in October 2019, with solo postcards and digital advertising solutions expanding as well.

Valpak has continued to invest in innovation and launched the USPS's Informed Delivery with fully enhanced graphics, URLs and tracking for all PlusOne postcards. Informed Delivery is a free USPS service allowing consumers to preview their scannable mail and manage package delivery before items reach the mailbox, sending preview images directly to their mobile devices via email and a user-friendly dashboard.

Benjy Uhl, Executive Vice President of Audience & Product Development at Valpak, said, "By extending Valpak's PlusOne postcards into the digital and email space, small businesses are building multi-channel campaigns with ease. These turnkey solutions eliminate the friction of marketing and help advertisers get their message out effortlessly."

As businesses explore more ways to connect with their desired households, Valpak is expected to have a record-setting year. For Valpak, success goes beyond volume and circulation growth; it's also reflected in the number of clients who thrive due to additional consumer traffic and the end-consumers who benefit from better offers in their mailboxes.

To learn more about Valpak and PlusOne, visit https://www.valpak.com/advertise/postcards-targeted. Consumers interested in Informed Delivery are encouraged to verify that they reside in an eligible ZIP Code and sign up for the service (at no cost to them) by visiting informeddelivery.USPS.com.

Valpak is the nation's premier direct mailer, trusted by tens of thousands of local and national businesses to drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-oriented advertising solutions that work. For more than 50 years, Valpak has introduced millions of consumers to exciting offers and opportunities. Our network of nearly 140 local offices provides unparalleled customer service and market knowledge to business owners in thousands of neighborhoods across 42 U.S. states. Each month, our Blue Envelope of savings mails to more than 41 million demographically targeted households in increments of 10,000, enabling us to reach each business's ideal audience every time, big or small. Valpak's suite of customizable solutions includes a variety of formats inside the Blue Envelope, as well as PlusOne postcards, event postcards and digital strategies (SEM, social media and website design), all driven by best-in-class data and targeting capabilities. Contact us today at valpak.com/advertise to see what Valpak Direct Marketing can do for your business.

