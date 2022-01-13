'Signeasy for Salesforce' is Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

'Signeasy for Salesforce' is Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signeasy , the leading cloud-based eSignature solution for businesses*, today announced it has launched 'Signeasy for Salesforce' on AppExchange. This add-on makes it easier for sales teams to execute sales contracts and close deals faster, without having to leave the Salesforce platform. It is currently available on AppExchange here .

Signeasy, a leading eSignature solution for businesses, is now available on Salesforce AppExchange

'Signeasy for Salesforce' Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

"Our brand promise is to bring ease and simplicity to all our customers, wherever they are. Signeasy for Salesforce offers powerful capabilities and is an ideal fit for users looking for a modern, easy-to-use eSignature solution that is highly rated and trusted by customers worldwide," said Sunil Patro, founder and CEO of Signeasy.

Signeasy for Salesforce enhances the company's eSignature offerings for all business workflows, bringing speed and scale to growing teams. This add-on is designed to save time and eliminate manual effort for users, so they can focus on adding value to their customers. It is intuitive for the salespeople and Salesforce admins, transparent with its pricing, and can be set up in just a few steps.

Users can send documents out for signature and track their progress within the Opportunities, Accounts, and Contacts sections. The integration enables users to:

Send one or multiple documents for signature to various customers from the Opportunities, Accounts, and Contacts pages with just a few clicks .

Keep up to date on an opportunity by tracking the status of documents sent out for signature, so that salespeople can effectively follow up and drive the deal to closure.

Reduce errors and save time by using templates of frequently used documents (RFQs, Contracts, Proposals).

Signed documents are automatically saved to Salesforce, helping the salesperson manage signed documents effectively.

"Signeasy is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation by offering an easy-to-use electronic signature solution," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

To download Signeasy's eSignature app on the Salesforce AppExchange, visit appexchange.salesforce.com . To learn more about Signeasy's other features and apps, visit signeasy.com .

* Signeasy ranks in the Leader Quadrant of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, 2021

About Signeasy

Signeasy is a leading eSignature company that offers an easy-to-use, cross-platform and cloud-based eSignature and document transaction management solution for businesses. Over 160,000 customers in 55,000 companies worldwide use Signeasy to digitize and streamline business workflows. Signeasy integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace, Office 365, Salesforce, Dropbox, and Box, and is an Apple Mobility Partner. Signeasy's app for iOS and Android has been downloaded more than 8 million times, regularly ranking among the App Store's 100 highest-grossing business apps, and consistently receives top scores in customer satisfaction among independent reviews of eSignature solutions.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Media Contact:

Ted Miller

Ted Miller Group for Signeasy

ted_miller@tedmillergroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SignEasy