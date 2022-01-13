InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Bracket (BMA-5723)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a chimney mason I desired a safer platform for use when working on pitched roofs," said an inventor from Haverhill, Mass. "This inspired me to develop a better bracket for use on roofs of a range of pitches."

He developed the SAFETY STAGE SYSTEM that offers enhanced safety and peace of mind by minimizing the risk of fall-related accidents. This patent-pending invention is adaptable for use on roof of a range of pitches. It creates a stable work area for roofers, carpenters, masons and electricians. Additionally, it would be easy to set up as well as use.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5723, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

