Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates Launches Dream It, Live it Initiative to Foster Inclusivity in the Wine Industry

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Napa-based fine wine importer Demeine Estates is solidifying their commitment to leadership in the wine industry with the launch of their Dream It, Live It campaign, an annually-selected professional partnership opportunity aimed towards wine entrepreneurs. Inclusion has always been powerful, and the program will empower a more inclusive wine industry, one growing business at a time.

Dream It, Live It

"Dream It, Live It is an intentional, action-oriented initiative that demonstrates a core belief of Demeine Estates: that business is done with people, and superior business is ethical, genuine, transparent, and inclusive," said Senior Brand Manager Alexa D'Acquisto. "We are not simply inviting inclusion, we are driving it through the diverse backgrounds of our team members and partners who bring different, celebrated perspectives to the table. This initiative is about highlighting shared-value organizations that will benefit from a platform, and providing visibility for those partners by cultivating opportunity, offering access, and providing education."

Relationships are the root of Demeine Estates' business, and Dream It, Live It aims to use the importer's established network to provide unique opportunities for minority-owned businesses and social responsibility organizations with a commitment to changing the wine industry, while also building community by connecting them with one another. Demeine Esates' 2022 partners include:

Tish Around Town , a small business founded and run by Tish Wiggins of Texas . She leads immersive trips to historic wine regions that provide unparalleled access to wine education. A recipient of the Roots Fund Scholarship, she will be hosting experiences with Brittany Sherwood of Heitz Cellars, Jaimee Motley of Stony Hill, and Meghan Zobeck of Burgess with her inaugural Spring 2022 "Celebration of Women In Wine" trip. The in-depth, hands-on education in Napa Valley history and wine sponsored by Demeine Estates will also visit Brendel's new tasting room in Napa Valley , and a portion of proceeds will go to The Roots Fund. Full details of the trip can be found here: , a small business founded and run byof. She leads immersive trips to historic wine regions that provide unparalleled access to wine education. A recipient of the Roots Fund Scholarship, she will be hosting experiences withof Heitz Cellars,of Stony Hill, andof Burgess with her inaugural Spring 2022 "Celebration of Women In Wine" trip. The in-depth, hands-on education inhistory and wine sponsored by Demeine Estates will also visit Brendel's new tasting room in, and a portion of proceeds will go to The Roots Fund. Full details of the trip can be found here: https://www.celebrationofwomeninwine.com/

Glancy Wine Education Foundation, which provides underserved individuals with scholarships to the San Francisco Wine School to further their wine education. Demeine Estates will be working with the foundation to establish a namesake scholarship. More information can be found here: The, which provides underserved individuals with scholarships to the San Francisco Wine School to further their wine education. Demeine Estates will be working with the foundation to establish a namesake scholarship. More information can be found here: https://www.glancywineeducationfoundation.org/

Each program is designed collaboratively with each partner to provide the most valuable support possible for their initiatives. Dream It, Live It is structured not unlike the importer's portfolio of family-owned wineries, in that they seek opportunities to add value to already-apparent talent, potential and determination. In order to be considered for 2023 partnership, a business must have been operating for at least one year at the time of submission, must be in the wine industry, and must have a proven commitment to diversity in its team. Demeine Estates is seeking to elevate organizations that share our values of inclusion, intersectional women's empowerment, sustainability and entrepreneurship. Applications will open in mid-2022.

"We are relentlessly committed to building the most diverse and talented team in the wine industry," says President Philana Bouvier. "Already we are a pioneering workplace for people of all identities, and with Dream It, Live It we are opening doors and creating spaces to pay our philosophies forward and build a stronger wine world."

In addition to Demeine Estates' individual programs with each partner, they will be hosting an annual celebration to engage and foster connections. With open minds and a collaborative spirit, they look forward to continuing to learn, grow and create tangible, measurable change.

About Demeine Estates

Demeine Estates is a family-owned importer and marketer of the world's finest wines based in the heart of Napa Valley, California. A leader in luxury wines in the U.S., Demeine Estates sets the standard in exceptional marketing, fine wine sales, and distribution services. Founded by The Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy Jr., and led by President Philana Bouvier, Demeine Estates curated portfolio also consists of both premium family-owned domestic and international producers who represent exceptional wines anchored by quality viticulture. www.demeineestates.com

