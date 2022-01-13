Dimensional Innovations Welcomes Experience Design Thought Leader Chad Hutson

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Innovations (DI), an experience design, technology and build firm, is proud to announce it has named Chad Hutson as Executive Director. With over 20 years' experience in the digital, branded environment and design industries, Hutson brings a wealth of expertise to DI and will help spearhead experience innovation and technology-driven storytelling for the company.

DI Horizontal Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dimensional Innovations)

"Dimensional Innovations is an industry leader in experience design and technology integration, so I'm incredibly excited to join the team and continue creating those lasting and memorable moments for our client partners," said Hutson. "As experiences have become more robust, technological advances have played an important role in helping immerse audiences. Alongside DI's tech and design talent, we'll continue bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds, telling stories in ways never before imagined."

As former co-founder and CEO of specialized creative agency Leviathan, Hutson has forged a notable career by working with some of the world's more recognizable brands, such as Nike, Disney, Amazon, T-Mobile, FedEx, Universal, McDonald's and many more. Prior to Leviathan, Hutson co-founded and led digital agency eatdrink in 2002; managed creative technology projects for experiential firm MC2; and handled operations for A/V company Soundelux Showorks.

"Chad is one of the premier visionaries within our industry, so we're eager to have him on board and have his wealth of expertise benefit our clients and partners," said Tucker Trotter, CEO, Dimensional Innovations. "Positive, immersive experiences have become increasingly important over the past two years. Chad will have an immediate impact on the stories we tell and the authentic, meaningful ways we tell them."

Hutson will be based in Chicago and will help support all of DI's Practices. To learn more about Dimensional Innovations and its work in experience design, visit dimin.com/work.

About Dimensional Innovations

Dimensional Innovations, an experience design, technology, and fabrication firm with a national presence, partners with professional and collegiate sports organizations, Fortune 500 companies and brands, entertainment giants, and world-renowned hospitals to develop engaging experiences within a physical space. A team of brand strategists, animators, fabricators, interior designers, graphic designers, architects, interactive and environmental designers, and digital engineers collaborate together in 110,000-square-feet of design and fabrication space to create some of the most talked-about experiences across the country.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dimensional Innovations