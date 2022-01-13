City Wide Facility Solutions Makes 12th Appearance on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500®

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions announced today it has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list, considered the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For the past 12 years, the company has received this honor.

City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide)

"2022 is already off to a strong start. We're coming off the heels of recently celebrating our 60th anniversary of being in business, as well as our 20th anniversary of franchising our model and also being identified as one of the smartest growing franchise brands by Franchise Times," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Franchise and City Wide Facility Solutions. "It's a great accomplishment to be recognized again this year by Entrepreneur. We are ready to continue building upon our momentum from 2021, especially on the franchise development front."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Building owners and property managers appreciate City Wide for its vast resources, expertise, vendor selection and account management, all which relieve clients the typical stress associated with facility maintenance.

Entrepreneurially spirited individuals interested in owning a City Wide franchise should have the ability to invest $240,650, which includes working capital and a typical franchise fee of $70,000. Ideal franchise candidates have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience.

To view City Wide Facility Solutions in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

For more information about available franchise opportunities, visit www.citywidefranchise.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions