CIRCLE APPOINTS DISTINGUISHED TECHNOLOGY & CHANGE MANAGEMENT LEADER ANITA SANDS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle today announced Anita Sands as the newest member of its expanding Board of Directors. Ms. Sands is a renowned Technology and Change Management leader and brings over two decades of insights as an operator and seasoned board director.

(PRNewsfoto/Circle Internet Financial, Inc.)

"We are leading Circle through an exciting period of explosive growth and expansion as businesses begin to embrace money as a core feature of the internet," said Jeremy Allaire, CEO and Co-founder of Circle. "Anita's experience will be a strategic asset as we continue rapidly scaling to raise global economic prosperity for all and drive a major upgrade for more efficient and inclusive financial services."

Ms. Sands is not new to leading and advising companies through rapid expansion and growth. As COO at UBS's Wealth Management Americas group, Ms. Sands was responsible for IT, operations, and shared services through a period of immense transformation in the business. She's been a trusted advisor to many successful companies as they've scaled through their IPO and beyond, and has helped oversee rapid growth and expansion across a range of tech and fintech organizations.

Her expertise is currently leveraged on three public boards, ServiceNow, Nubank, and a SPAC sponsored by the SoftBank Vision Fund. She is also a director for several private companies' boards, including Unqork, mmhmm and Jumpcloud and a Venture Partner at NEA.

"Circle is perfectly positioned to deliver on so much of the value that will be made possible by the ongoing transformation of financial services by digital technology," said Ms. Sands. "I look forward to working with the management team and board through the next chapter of exciting growth and expansion and helping them deliver on their mission of enabling greater financial inclusion, and economic prosperity at a global scale."

A former Fullbright scholar, Ms. Sands holds a doctorate in atomic and molecular physics and a master's degree in public policy and management. In 2021, she was the James Wei Visiting Profession in Entrepreneurship at Princeton University, where she taught Female Entrepreneurship.

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), the leading dollar digital currency powering always-on internet-native commerce and payments with a circulation greater than $44 billion and over $1.5 trillion in on-chain transactions. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through the frictionless exchange of financial value. Additionally, Circle operates SeedInvest, a leading startup fundraising platform in the U.S. that has funded over $400 million online and supports a rapidly growing network of over 600,000 investors. Learn more at https://circle.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Circle Internet Financial LLC