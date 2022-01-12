SHERMAN THEATRICAL ENTERTAINMENT SET TO RELEASE "THE ROBBIE SHERMAN SONGBOOK" AUDIO ALBUM ON JANUARY 14

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherman Theatrical Entertainment Ltd. announces the release of "The Robbie Sherman Songbook," marking the 100 year anniversary of Sherman family songwriting. The premier "must-have" audition tool for musical theatre performers and enthusiasts, the audio album features 16 tracks from Robert J. Sherman's theatrical musical catalogue, many of which have been recorded by some of the West End's most notable stars, including Olivier Award winner Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Olivier nominated Rachel John (Hamilton).
This collection of songs was selected from five musicals written by Robert J. Sherman, including Bumblescratch, Love Birds, and A Spoonful of Sherman, as well as upcoming musical projects The Magic Flute and The Penguin Pirate. A perfect addition to any performer's musical theatre audition repertoire, The Robbie Sherman Songbook includes songs written specifically for younger characters who possess all the complexity and dimensionality that have come to define the youth of today.
The album was produced by Sherman alongside West End Music Director Mark Warman. Orchestral arrangements were provided by Rowland Lee and Big Band arrangements were created by James Spilling.
The complete list of tracks includes:
Song
Musical
Performer
Heart of a Stranger
The Penguin Pirate
Sam Tutty
The Sharpest Smile
Love Birds
Anna Stolli
Crunchy Crackers
Love Birds
Greg Castiglioni
Did You Ever Have a Dream
The Penguin Pirate
Matthew Croke
It's Your Birthday
Love Birds
The Femmes
The Dream I Never Dreamed
Love Birds
Lewis Cornay/ Evie Hoskins
Love Birds
Love Birds
Philip Bertioli
Then You Fly
The Magic Flute
Jack Wolfe
Adorable Me!
Bumblescratch
Ilan Galkoff
That's Something
Bumblescratch
Evie Hoskins
We Will Live To Be Free
Bumblescratch
Tyrone Huntley
Blimey, I'm Slimy (Over You)
Love Birds
Robbie Sherman
Superhero
The Magic Flute
Emma Kingston
Melbourne Bumblescratch
Bumblescratch
Jessica Martin
Music of the Spheres
Bumblescratch
Rob Houchen
Long Long Road
Bumblescratch
Rachel John
The album will be available on all streaming platforms on January 14, 2022. Sheet music for all tracks will be available exclusively through Hal Leonard and its affiliates.
For additional information, visit Sherman Theatrical Entertainment or follow @shermantheatrical.
About Sherman Theatrical Entertainment
Sherman Theatrical Entertainment was created as a musical theatre and entertainment company with an early emphasis on theatrical production and music publishing and licensing. Founded by Robert J. Sherman, Bret Goldin, and Andrew Kaplan in 2021, the company builds on the 100-year-old, Sherman family legacy portfolio best known for film song scores such as Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and theme park songs such as It's a Small World After All.
