Serial entrepreneur launches a new standard of leadership and business facilitation for the future of work

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Bart Foster has launched a new venture aimed at becoming the standard for leadership and business facilitation for the future of work, which will be hybrid and remote workforces that crave flexibility, but still need the connection and culture of in-person interactions. BusinessOutside® motivates people to get outside – literally and figuratively – outside in the great outdoors, and outside outdated corporate norms. BusinessOutside® wants to help businesses build more authentic, productive, and healthier people-first cultures.

Through a science-inspired philosophy, BusinessOutside® helps people feel psychologically restored by tapping into their true, authentic selves in a natural setting. People leave retreats healthier, more creative, more inspired, and renewed by genuine connections. BusinessOutside® gets back to the fundamentals of humanity by creating organizational cultures that nurture and empower their people, helping them discover their path forward.

"Teams are stuck 'inside' – inside video calls, inside their corporate hierarchy, inside a mountain of email and meetings, and inside their self-imposed limitations on what's possible," said Bart Foster, founder and CEO of BusinessOutside®. "BusinessOutside is an antidote to the 'inside' culture that is permeating corporations around the world. Employees demand it, and leaders must respond."

Foster, who founded Sanitas Advisors and a healthcare technology startup, has been teaching BusinessOutside® principles to numerous Fortune 500 CEOs and executives after having an epiphany last January. Almost a year to the date, he has launched BusinessOutside® to enable authentic people-first cultures by reimagining cultural "norms" and reenergizing individuals. Sanitas Advisors, which incorporates BusinessOutside® principles into its practices, will continue to operate as a separate entity focused on the eyecare and healthcare industries.

"BusinessOutsideprovides a path to getting outside of your comfort zone, freeing the brain and soul to make more meaningful connections with others," said Carla Pineyro Sublett, Chief Marketing Officer at IBM.

"I have seen first-hand how Bart uses BusinessOutside to lead teams to think differently; outside of their comfort zone, outside of normal business practices, and outside in nature," remarked Andy Pawson, President & GM at Alcon.

Foster believes BusinessOutside® principles and methods are applicable to all individuals and teams but emphasizes the importance in our post-pandemic world.

"The return of the corporate retreat is coming, but not the boondoggles of the past," said Foster. "Remote and hybrid employees will demand genuine connections, where they can bring their authentic selves, and leave empowered and reenergized. We want to partner with businesses to reimagine the corporate retreat."

The vision is to become the new standard for leadership and business facilitation by creating organizational cultures that nurture and empower their people to have more fulfilling, authentic, and productive lives. Foster has already built a team that includes advisors such as David Barry, a seasoned executive and president of Pursuit; Marc Hodulich, CEO and cofounder of 29029, the premiere endurance event; and Amy Sorrells, a veteran communications executive and a senior communications director at Oracle.

BusinessOutside® offers in-person, virtual, and on-demand services. In-person events take place in locations across North America where we access the great outdoors to incorporate a complete BusinessOutside® experience. Services include:

Facilitation: Hybrid/remote strategy and team building; corporate retreats

Leadership: Executive coaching; Board retreats

Executive Forums: Industry peer groups (technology, financial services, etc.) and Functional groups (CMOs, CROs, CFOs, etc.)

Speaking: Keynotes and workshops

BusinessOutside® On-Demand: Access to a library of ® resources available on-demand to help get you get started with implementing ® principles. Access to a library of BusinessOutside resources available on-demand to help get you get started with implementing BusinessOutside principles.

