Newfront Welcomes Pedro Reyes to Employee Benefits Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, welcomes Pedro Reyes as Senior Vice President and Producer to its Employee Benefits team. Pedro, who brings more than two decades of industry experience, will focus primarily on serving clients in the non-profit and educational institutions space.

Pedro Reyes

"Pedro joining Newfront is a tremendous win for both Newfront and his Employee Benefits clients," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "We are excited to see how our tech-driven platform can deliver even more value to Pedro's clients."

Pedro joins Newfront from Marsh, where he spent 15 years enriching, marketing, and managing clients' employee benefits programs.

"I am very excited to embark on my new journey with Newfront," said Pedro, who is based in the Bay Area. "The entire team at Newfront is focused on providing the best customer service experience for our clients by putting them front and center of all we do. The data, technology, and resources offered to our clients is cutting edge and makes the whole process of benefit administration much easier for the client. I am also very excited to be working for a firm that puts such a large emphasis on company culture and on taking care of their people."

Pedro is the newest addition to the Employee Benefits team, following Producers Justin Leech and John Meister.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 700 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

