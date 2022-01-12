Mobvista Receives 2022 CCPA Data Privacy Validation

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvista Co., Ltd (01860.HK), a global technology platform, announced that its Nativex business and Mintegral mobile ad platform have received California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) validation from TRUSTe LLC ("TRUSTe"), an independent subsidiary of TrustArc Inc.

TRUSTe reviewed the data privacy policies and practices of the Mobvista Group against the TrustArc Privacy & Data Accountability Governance Framework. Their findings confirmed that both Nativex and Mintegral meet all the necessary requirements to receive the validation which is effective as of December 30, 2021.

The validation was based on reviewing the Nativex and Mintegral platforms against 48 CCPA Readiness Controls to demonstrate safe, transparent, and compliant data management procedures. These controls cover nine areas aligned with TrustArc's "Build, Implement, and Demonstrate" standards.

"We are honored to receive the TrustArc validation as it further confirms the Mobvista Group's commitment to the highest standards of data privacy and security," said Clement Cao, Mobvista Group CEO. "We have always believed in the importance of strong data privacy policies as they provide the framework required for a digital ecosystem that is both safe and transparent for businesses and users around the world."

The Mobvista Group's focus on meeting the highest standards of data privacy is evident with this latest validation, alongside previous certifications such as the ePrivacy certification, the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the SOC Type1 and Type 2 reports, and more.

TrustArc is a leading privacy compliance technology company based in San Francisco, California, with decades of expertise in building and expanding comprehensive data privacy programs for thousands of companies around the world. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) which was passed in 2018 applies to companies operating in California and using residents' personal data.

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. With strong industry experience and cutting-edge technology, Mobvista's goal is to build a SaaS tooling ecosystem that includes products and solutions for mobile marketing, data analytics, creative automation, monetization, and elastic cloud cost optimization. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive business growth.

