Virginia National Bank Names New President

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK), today announced industry veteran, Diane E. Corscadden-Weaver, as new president of Virginia National Bank. She will also serve on the Bank's board of directors. As the Bank's president, Corscadden-Weaver will report to Glenn Rust, who remains the CEO of the Bank, as well as the President and CEO of Virginia National Bankshares Corporation.

Corscadden-Weaver brings with her more than three decades of banking industry experience in commercial lending. She most recently served as senior vice president, group manager of commercial real estate at Atlantic Union Bank in the greater Washington-Baltimore region. Prior to this role, she held a variety of leadership positions, which required building and mentoring successful teams and complex portfolio management. Corscadden-Weaver will operate out of VNB headquarters in Charlottesville.

Rust said, "Diane Corscadden-Weaver brings with her a proven reputation of success in highly competitive banking environments. She has deep roots and relationships in the greater DC area and is the perfect leader to both maintain our long-standing focus on serving the community, while driving aggressive expansion into new markets."

"Over the course of my career, my greatest job satisfaction has been building and mentoring diverse and talented teams who embrace the import of consulting with clients to achieve their business dreams. Community banking, by its very nature, is a unique dynamic where we can intimately understand what our customers are faced with, which in turn, enables our ability to craft solutions that deliver visible, meaningful impact," said Corscadden-Weaver. "I look forward to growing the geographical footprint for a company that views its shareholders, clients, and employees with the same community spirit."

