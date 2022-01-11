InventHelp Inventor Develops Shapewear Garment to Increase Modesty (FLA-3411)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an accessory to create a smooth and modest appearance for women," said an inventor, from Sunrise, Fla., "so I invented THE MERMAID. My design ensures that a short skirt or dress is appropriate for work or church."

The invention provides a new shapewear garment to enhance the wearer's appearance. It also increases modesty when wearing a shorter dress or skirt. As a result, it could enhance comfort and confidence and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for women and girls. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FLA-3411, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

