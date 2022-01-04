XPS 13 Reinvents Itself, Embracing Simplicity as the New Premium Introducing XPS 13 Plus and a new UltraSharp monitor that takes collaboration and visual experiences up a notch

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no coincidence the new XPS 13 Plus is our most powerful yet1, considering it was inspired by Gen-Z – a group that knows who they are, where they want to go and demands the horsepower they need to get there.

Modern and stylish, yet approachable and efficient – simple and intentional are the new definition of premium. Redesigned from the ground up with more performance than ever before, the XPS 13 Plus makes it so you can do everything you love to do in style.

While beautiful designs and powerful technology innovations are crucial, there's so much more beneath the surface. And when it comes to creating your own world, a better tomorrow or whatever it is you love to do, there's no better companion than the XPS 13 Plus.

Meet the new XPS 13 Plus

Performance, design and packaging; from top to bottom, we've stripped away the unnecessary and streamlined features to deliver a complete, seamless experience. Simplified interiors make your creative experience the focus, with best-in-class edge-to-edge displays that bring your visions to life. Additionally, leading battery technology make sure you can go the distance without disruptions. And with Express Charge 2.0 that gets your laptop to about 80% battery life in less than an hour, you can quickly juice up on the fly. Oh, and did we mention it's just as light and thin? More power, without weighing you down.

Distraction-free, beautifully clean design

The XPS 13 Plus is designed to be minimalist and modern. The sleek keyboard, function row, touch pad and palm rest deliver a clean, iconic appearance that is light to the touch and complemented by curved, comfy edges throughout. There's no wasted space - the modern, edge-to-edge interfaces simplify the overall design to deliver a clean, harmonious surface.

The XPS 13 Plus is available in timeless colors, a light (Platinum) and dark (Graphite) with an enhanced surface finish that is premium and serene. We've eliminated distractions by creating cohesive tone-on-tone design details for a unified appearance. The overall experience is a modern aesthetic that is intentionally crafted to emanate the pinnacle of simplicity.

Now let's talk about how it feels. Designed with larger keycaps (also known as zero-lattice), the keyboard is comfortable, smooth and efficient with every keystroke. The top row of the keyboard is now cleaner, thanks to a new capacitive touch experience that allows you to switch between media and function keys easily. And speaking of clean and simplified, the traditional trackpad has been replaced by a seamless glass touchpad that provides haptic responses to the touch.

Heightened senses for heightened creativity

Senses drive the creative process and we've enhanced both sight and sound in the new XPS 13 Plus. Our pioneering 4-sided InfinityEdge display continues to deliver a virtually borderless viewing experience and we reduced the number of layers from the display screen to improve clarity and reduce weight. And when it comes to creating your own content or consuming the content you love, enjoy louder sound and broad dynamic range with an improved quad speaker design. Two up firing speakers are hidden underneath the keyboard, while down firing speakers are on the base, resulting in incredible sound for music, movies and conferencing.

Mindful manufacturing and packaging

Our mindful minimalist approach extends beyond design to encompass both production and packaging process. We've created a simpler, more efficient manufacturing process that honors our longstanding commitment to be kind to the environment. By removing steps and reducing finishes and materials – but elevating the ones that remain – we've decreased scrapped parts and our overall carbon footprint. All-new packaging is made from 100% sustainably sourced or renewable materials with paper documentation that increases its recyclability.

Collaborative and Visual Experience

With the world more digital than ever before, the right collaboration tools are key. That's why we continue to invest in the ecosystem around the PC. Check out this newly crowned CES Innovation Award Honoree - the new Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor. Featuring our category-defining UltraSharp Webcam, echo cancelling dual array microphones and 14W speakers, this monitor provides the best collaboration and visual experience possible, making it feel like you're there in person.

Groundbreaking IPS Black technology and VESA DisplayHDR 400 lets you view content in greater detail with 4K resolution, contrast and color - while ComfortView Plus reduces harmful blue-light emissions and retains color accuracy.

Then there's the video conferencing capabilities. The new UltraSharp is certified for Microsoft Teams and comes with privacy and productivity features – letting you easily come on and off mute, enable/disable the camera with SafeShutter and quickly sign-in and out.

And it looks great too! The sophisticated design with its platinum silver finish complements both home and office spaces. The aesthetics are kept clean to conceal all visible mess without compromising its functionality, and its extensive ports and connectivity options allow you to transform the monitor into a productivity hub.

Final Words –

Want some help purchasing these products when available? With Dell Trade In, you can turn any eligible electronic device (Dell and non-Dell) into credit towards your next Dell.com purchase, instantly. While initially launching in the U.S., this program will expand to additional countries later this year.

And remember, with Dell Migrate, you can move important and hard to replace data and files from any Windows-based PC3 to your new XPS device—so you can get up and running fast.

Pricing and availability

XPS 13 Plus is available worldwide Spring 2022, with Windows 11 or Ubuntu 20.04 on the Developer Edition. Pricing to be confirmed nearer to shipping date.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor (U3223QZ) is available worldwide on March 29 . Pricing to be confirmed nearer to shipping date.

1 Based on internal analysis, December 2021.

2 Based on Dell analysis of desktop monitors with built-in speakers, microphone and webcam, Aug 2021.

3 Windows 8.1 or higher. Applications can be downloaded and installed separately after you complete your migration.

The XPS 13 Plus is the first XPS 13 designed to a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ 28W processor (up from 15W on the prior gen), supported by larger fans that provide 55% better airflow without increasing noise or temperature

Capacitive touch function row, seamless glass touchpad with haptics and zero-lattice keyboard maximize user interfaces for a streamlined interior design

Up to 4K+ resolution or vivid true-to-life color on an OLED display with Eyesafe® that reduces harmful blue light and an improved quad speaker design

First XPS made using hydro-power renewable energy sources, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the aluminum and is 100% recyclable so it can be reused in new PCs, delivering on Dell’s 2030 Goals

1st monitor in its class with IPS Black panel technology . Also features an intelligent webcam with a 4K HDR Sony STARVIS™ CMOS sensor for light adjustments, AI auto framing capability, integrated smart security features and enhanced visual clarity.

