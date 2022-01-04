Vulcan Industrial Appoints New Vice President

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Industrial announced today the appointment of Tanner Ford to the role of Vice President of Vulcan Energy Services and Commercial, effective January 1, 2022.

Mr. Ford currently serves as Vulcan's Director of Sales and Product Management. He will continue to lead Vulcan Industrial's Sales and Product Management efforts as he assumes his additional P&L responsibilities for Vulcan Energy Services and Commercial. Ford holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Texas Tech University.

"Tanner's ability to develop and execute creative strategy is rare," says Vulcan Industrial President Simon Lawrie. "His leadership over the past year has allowed Vulcan to firm up our commercial portfolio while expanding Vulcan's reach into new customers and regions."

"Our responsiveness to needs is a massive differentiator between Vulcan and its peers," says Ford. "We are doubling down our focus on customer service and client success. Our plan for VES is to continue developing highly engineered traditional oilfield equipment and grow our non-oil and gas portfolio, focusing on new energy products."

Based in Houston, Vulcan Industrial specializes in engineering, design and manufacturing for mission-critical parts and components throughout various industries. The company's intensive R&D process focuses on advanced metallurgy and innovative problem-solving, delivering stronger performance and consistent results in the development process. The company's V-Series™ fluid ends represent some of hydraulic fracturing's longest-lasting and easiest-to-maintain equipment.

