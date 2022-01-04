Trafera announces acquisition of AXI Education Solutions, unifying two leaders in the U.S. K-12 Educational Technology Market

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafera is pleased to announce the acquisition of AXI Education Solutions, a leading provider of interactive flat panels, educator professional development, and related products and services to U.S. K-12 school districts across the mid-south.

Trafera: Right Technology + Right Support = Bright Future

"Bringing together Trafera and AXI will help us bring even more value to our school district partners," commented Scott Gill, CEO of Trafera. "AXI's talented team has earned the trust of their customers with a focus on Promethean interactive displays. Coupled with their exceptional professional development platform and stellar installation services, I'm excited to welcome the AXI team to Trafera and look forward to growing together."

Dale Viola, founder of AXI, noted "Trafera really understands and appreciates the technology challenges faced by educators and district IT leaders today. I'm thankful that our customers and employees will have the opportunity to be part of an organization that shares our commitment to improving student outcomes through technology."

Trafera is a portfolio company of Rotunda Capital Partners. Rotunda, along with other investors, provided additional capital for the acquisition of AXI. AXI will continue to be based out of Madisonville, Louisiana.

About Trafera

Trafera is a leading provider of educational technology to K-12 schools and a top K-12 focused reseller of Google Chrome devices. Trafera offers a broad range of additional hardware and software solutions that support better outcomes through technology and also offers a robust set of services including deployment and warranty support. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, the company also has operations in Arden Hills, Minnesota and Muskogee, Oklahoma supporting the needs of school districts nationwide. Visit www.trafera.com.

About AXI Education Solutions

AXI Education Solutions, the 2020 Promethean Partner of the Year, is a leading provider of educational technology focused on enhancing teaching and learning. With a portfolio of products and services including interactive displays, professional development, and a host of supportive technologies, AXI partners with school districts to support college and career readiness for every child regardless of social or economic background. AXI is based in Madisonville, Louisiana, with a customer base of school districts spanning the mid-south states. Visit www.axiedu.com for further information.

About Rotunda Capital

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally-oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.

