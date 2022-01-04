Solar Energy World Names Peter B. Belman Chief Executive Officer

ELKRIDGE, Md., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Energy World today announced that the company's board of directors has appointed Peter B. Belman as chief executive officer. Most recently Belman was president, direct energy sales at Solar Energy World.

"We think Peter is the ideal CEO to lead Solar Energy World's next chapter of growth and success," said Tope Lala, chairman of Solar Energy World's board. "We have been impressed by his strong track record of innovation, execution, and developing teams that drive winning results. Peter has consistently delivered strong growth during periods of industry disruption and consumer change. He is a highly strategic leader, and we are excited to welcome him to this role."

"I am honored to serve as Solar Energy World's next chief executive officer," said Belman. "In my experience with the company over the past 2+ years, I developed a deep appreciation for what makes Solar Energy World so special. Solar Energy World's success and growth have always been rooted in its family-like culture and its unwavering dedication to serving our customers which provides an outstanding customer experience. I believe the company has tremendous opportunities to build on this strong foundation, innovate for the future and continue to grow organically. I look forward to working with our local teams to enhance the customer experience and make it even easier for homeowners and small businesses to make the switch to cleaner and cheaper solar power. I will focus on continuing to evolve the company's strategy while delivering on Solar Energy World's commitment to maximize value for our customers and our stakeholders."

Lala added, "We are deeply appreciative to Geoff Mirkin for his leadership during his outstanding twelve-year tenure as CEO. In addition to leading bold actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Solar Energy World has re-prioritized its product & service roadmap, scaled growth initiatives, significantly improved margins, and positioned the company for continued success."

Mirkin will continue as CEO until Belman assumes the role on January 4, 2022 and will thereafter work with Belman to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

About Peter B. Belman

Belman most recently served as president, direct energy sales at Solar Energy World. His sales organization focused on generating incremental business through self-generating leads and quickly added to the top line and bottom line of the company.

Before joining Solar Energy World, Belman led the solar sales teams at Tesla Energy across the Mid-Atlantic and New England states. He worked for Tesla after they acquired SolarCity where Belman held a series of leadership roles.

Belman earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Knox College and a Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis Olin School of Business.

About Solar Energy World

Solar Energy World is a regional leader in solar panel system design and installation. Founded in 2009, Solar Energy World is a top-rated, award-winning company for residential and commercial property owners serving Maryland , Virginia , Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey , North Carolina, Florida and Washington DC. Due to our company's excellent reputation our installations continue to grow every. We have become the fastest growing independently owned solar installation company in the region.

Solar Energy World has installed thousands of solar panel systems since being founded in 2009. Solar Power World ranked Solar Energy World seventeenth for total residential kW installed in 2020 in the US and held on to the number one spot for residential installations in Maryland for the fifth year in a row. Solar Energy World remains the fastest-growing, independently owned Solar Installation company in the region. Learn more at (www.solarenergyworld.com) or follow us on social media:

