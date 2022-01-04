The 1980s popstar and his mega-hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" return to Frito-Lay's new year campaign, calls for fans to share what they are "never giving up" in 2022 for a chance to win $1,000, hosts duet on TikTok

RICK ASTLEY & FRITO-LAY® TEAM UP TO FLIP TRADITIONAL NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS UPSIDE DOWN WITH "NEW YEAR, NEW YOU" CAMPAIGN The 1980s popstar and his mega-hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" return to Frito-Lay's new year campaign, calls for fans to share what they are "never giving up" in 2022 for a chance to win $1,000, hosts duet on TikTok

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- British music sensation Rick Astley returns to star for a second year in Frito-Lay's "New Year, New You" campaign. The 360-degree program spotlights Astley's hit song "Never Gonna Give You Up" as a reminder that while traditional new year's resolutions often focus on giving things up, consumers can seize the moment to lean into what they love – particularly when it comes to their favorite snacks. The 2022 "New Year, New You" campaign builds on the popular Astley spot that originally debuted in December 2020, this time with a new contest component and a chance to duet with Astley on TikTok.

RICK ASTLEY & FRITO-LAY® TEAM UP TO FLIP TRADITIONAL NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS UPSIDE DOWN WITH “NEW YEAR NEW YOU” CAMPAIGN

The "New Year, New You" campaign kicked off on Christmas Day when a digital commercial featuring some of Frito-Lay's favorite smarter-snacking choices, including SunChips® Harvest Cheddar, Smartfood® popcorn in White Cheddar, SIMPLY Cheetos® Puffs White Cheddar, and BAKED Lay's®, began airing on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Amazon, along with audio on Spotify. Scripted to the tune of Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," the ad draws viewers in with an upbeat message that strays from age-old new year's resolutions of sacrifice and compromise and focuses on embracing the things we love instead.

"Inspiring joy is at the core of what Frito-Lay does and, in 2022, we're flipping the script on new year's resolutions by encouraging people to approach the upcoming year with a positive mindset and focus on not giving up the things they love," said Ciara Dilley, Frito-Lay vice president of marketing. "We're thrilled to have Rick back as part of our 'New Year, New You' campaign that was imagined to help celebrate the everyday things and find a little more balance in our lives."

"No one should start a new year with a list of things they're giving up, so I've partnered again with Frito-Lay to continue encouraging people to do more of what they love," said Astley. "The point of Frito-Lay's 'New Year, New You' campaign is that we can still enjoy the things we love while also making choices we feel good about. That doesn't just have to be about snacking, either. It's an idea that can resonate across all areas of our lives."

Frito-Lay amps its "New Year, New You" message beyond the digital spot in which Astley appears with two opportunities for consumers to get involved. Fans can visit www.NeverGonnaGiveItUp.com through February 27 to share what they are "never giving up" in the new year for a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize and to see the official contest rules. Frito-Lay will select 18 individual winners, with two announced weekly through the duration of the contest, based on written and video submissions that project positivity, authenticity, and a lightheartedness about why that "something" is so important to them for a total prizing amount of $18,000.

On TikTok, consumers can duet "Never Gonna Give You Up" alongside Astley while also sharing their "Never Gonna Give It Up" un-resolution. The duet is assessable through Astley's TikTok (@rickastleyofficial) and will be live in his feed through February 17th.

For more information on Frito-Lay and the "New Year, New You" campaign, you can follow Frito-Lay on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook or visit www.fritolay.com.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

RICK ASTLEY & FRITO-LAY® TEAM UP TO FLIP TRADITIONAL NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS UPSIDE DOWN WITH “NEW YEAR NEW YOU” CAMPAIGN

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America