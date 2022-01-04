Red Bags
Record Light Truck Sales Lead American Honda to Strong Finish in 2021 Despite Supply Issues

- American Honda nears 1.5 million in sales despite severe supply issues during 2nd half of 2021
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Honda overcame supply issues in 2021 to post record light truck sales of over 800,000 units, record electrified vehicles sales topping 100,000 units, and passenger car sales of nearly 500,000 units for the year. Acura finished on a high note with increased MDX inventory leading Acura SUVs to all-time best annual sales of 117,070 for the year, despite difficult supply constraints.

American Honda

Acura

Honda


Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

2021

1,466,630

537,524

929,106

157,408

40,338

117,070

1,309,222

497,186

812,036


8.9%

-2.2%

16.6%

14.9%

10.9%

16.4%

8.2%

-3.1%

16.6%


Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Dec.

105,068

37,860

67,208

11,040

2,017

9,023

94,028

35,843

58,185


-23%

-22.5%

-23.3%

-29.4%

-46.8%

-23.9%

-22.2%

-20.4%

-23.2%

"All things considered, we had a very successful 2021 with record sales of light trucks and electrified vehicles coupled with incredible demand, especially for all-new models like the Civic and Acura MDX," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "While we're not out of the woods yet with supply issues or the global pandemic, I thank our procurement and production team, suppliers, and dealers for braving the difficult obstacles to get products to our customers at this unprecedented time."




 

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes

Achieving balanced sales unique in the industry, Honda overcame supply issues to post record light truck sales of over 800,000 units, record electrified vehicles sales topping 100,000 units, and passenger car sales of nearly 500,000 units.    

  • HR-V and Passport post all-time annual sales records, Pilot posts 4th best annual sales, and Ridgeline achieves best annual sales since 2007
  • Best-ever annual sales of Honda electrified vehicles led by record sales of CR-V Hybrid (over 56,000 units) and Accord Hybrid (over 28,500 units)
  • Civic remains red hot with all-new Hatchback up over 55% in December

Ridgeline and Passport kicked off a new rugged design direction to better reflect true off-road abilities of Honda light trucks.


On the heels of the 11th-gen 2022 Civic Sedan, Si and Hatchback, the all-new Civic Type R will arrive this year as the best performing Civic ever.

Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes

Acura finished 2021 on a high note with increased MDX inventory leading Acura SUVs to all-time best annual sales of 117,070 despite difficult supply constraints    

  • MDX posts strong December and 2nd best annual sales result, topping 60,000 units for the first time since 2014
  • RDX tops 57,000 units on strength of refreshed '22 model and PMC Edition 
  • ILX leads Acura sedans in December; all-new Type S variant represents nearly 40% of TLX sales

Acura introduced three Type S models in 2021, the highest expression of performance for the brand.


Integra returns this year as an all-new performance gateway model for Acura.









American Honda Vehicle Sales for December 2021




Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date




December 2021

December 2020

DSR** % Change

MoM % Change

December 2021

December 2020

DSR** %
Change

YoY % Change



American Honda Total

105,068

136,467

-20.2%

-23.0%

1,466,630

1,346,788

10.0%

8.9%



Total Car Sales

37,860

48,833

-19.6%

-22.5%

537,524

549,701

-1.3%

-2.2%



Total Truck Sales

67,208

87,634

-20.5%

-23.3%

929,106

797,087

17.7%

16.6%



Honda

Total Car Sales

35,843

45,045

-17.5%

-20.4%

497,186

513,319

-2.2%

-3.1%



Honda

Total Truck Sales

58,185

75,774

-20.4%

-23.2%

812,036

696,486

17.7%

16.6%



Acura

Total Car Sales

2,017

3,788

-44.8%

-46.8%

40,338

36,382

12.0%

10.9%



Acura

Total Truck Sales

9,023

11,860

-21.1%

-23.9%

117,070

100,601

17.5%

16.4%



* Total Domestic Car Sales

37,286

44,083

-12.3%

-15.4%

465,783

492,335

-4.5%

-5.4%





Honda Division

35,271

40,367

-9.4%

-12.6%

425,659

457,008

-5.9%

-6.9%





Acura Division

2,015

3,716

-43.8%

-45.8%

40,124

35,327

14.7%

13.6%



* Total Domestic Truck Sales

67,208

87,633

-20.5%

-23.3%

929,100

796,444

17.8%

16.7%





Honda Division

58,185

75,773

-20.4%

-23.2%

812,030

695,843

17.8%

16.7%





Acura Division

9,023

11,860

-21.1%

-23.9%

117,070

100,601

17.5%

16.4%



  Total Import Car Sales

574

4,750

-87.5%

-87.9%

71,741

57,366

26.3%

25.1%





Honda Division

572

4,678

-87.3%

-87.8%

71,527

56,311

28.3%

27.0%





Acura Division

2

72

-97.1%

-97.2%

214

1,055

-79.5%

-79.7%



  Total Import Truck Sales

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%

6

643

-99.1%

-99.1%





Honda Division

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%

6

643

-99.1%

-99.1%





Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%


  
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION


Honda Division Total

94,028

120,819

-19.3%

-22.2%

1,309,222

1,209,805

9.3%

8.2%





ACCORD

14,435

19,509

-23.3%

-26.0%

202,676

199,458

2.6%

1.6%





CIVIC

20,886

21,047

2.9%

-0.8%

263,787

261,225

2.0%

1.0%





CLARITY

43

551

-91.9%

-92.2%

2,597

4,215

-37.8%

-38.4%





CR-Z

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%





FIT

0

2,705

-100.0%

-100.0%

8,695

32,488

-73.0%

-73.2%





INSIGHT

479

1,233

-59.7%

-61.2%

19,431

15,932

23.2%

22.0%


















CR-V

25,056

38,120

-31.8%

-34.3%

361,271

333,502

9.4%

8.3%





HR-V

9,832

8,428

21.0%

16.7%

137,090

84,027

64.7%

63.1%





ODYSSEY

3,586

8,701

-57.3%

-58.8%

76,125

83,409

-7.8%

-8.7%





PASSPORT

4,609

4,344

10.0%

6.1%

53,133

39,567

35.6%

34.3%





PILOT

11,286

13,054

-10.3%

-13.5%

143,062

123,813

16.7%

15.5%





RIDGELINE

3,816

3,127

26.6%

22.0%

41,355

32,168

29.8%

28.6%
















Acura Division Total

11,040

15,648

-26.8%

-29.4%

157,408

136,983

16.0%

14.9%





ILX

1,361

1,417

-0.4%

-4.0%

13,900

13,414

4.6%

3.6%





NSX

1

14

-92.6%

-92.9%

124

128

-2.2%

-3.1%





RLX / RL

2

72

-97.1%

-97.2%

214

1,055

-79.5%

-79.7%





TLX

653

2,285

-70.4%

-71.4%

26,100

21,785

21.0%

19.8%





MDX

5,535

6,040

-5.0%

-8.4%

60,057

47,816

26.8%

25.6%





RDX

3,488

5,820

-37.8%

-40.1%

57,013

52,785

9.1%

8.0%
















Selling Days

27

28



306

309





**** Electrified Vehicles

9,352

8,498

14.1%

10.0%

107,060

64,792

66.9%

65.2%






*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts



**   Daily Selling Rate



**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.


Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/record-light-truck-sales-lead-american-honda-to-strong-finish-in-2021-despite-supply-issues-301453862.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

