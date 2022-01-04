Passion For Performance Reigns in New Toyota GR86 'FasterClass' Campaign The All-New 2022 GR86: Track Ready for the Drive

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2022 Toyota GR86 campaign "FasterClass," kicking off today, features the next-generation sports coupe designed by enthusiasts for enthusiasts. Thrills are just around the corner with the modern sports car that can master any drive.

The all-new 2022 Toyota GR86 campaign “FasterClass,” kicking off today, features the next-generation sports coupe.

"The driver is at the center of this new campaign as we showcase the GR86's track-ready performance," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "The team behind Toyota Gazoo Racing's championship racecars looked to engineer even greater curve-hugging precision and performance with this next generation coupe, and we're excited to bring that to life in the campaign."

The fully integrated GR86 campaign was developed considering the transcultural mainstream audiences across America. Toyota campaigns are integrated through one strategic brief, creative idea and media plan – and create a cohesive marketing approach inclusive of multicultural marketing and the total market model. The campaign features work from Saatchi & Saatchi, Conill Advertising and Intertrend. The "FasterClass" campaign showcases a unified theme across digital and social creative.

In Saatchi & Saatchi's series of :6, :15 and :90 spots, racing legends Stephan Papadakis, Fredric Aasbø, Ryan Tuerck and Ken Gushi, along with Hunter Taylor, become one with the machine. The GR86 was track-tuned for this group of corner-huggers, redline-chasers and quick-shifters. Those who are on the never-ending pursuit of better... faster. This is where the masters of the road assemble and where skills are honed and driving potential is realized. This approach demonstrates how the track-ready GR86 is made to unlock the true potential of any driver, on any road, for everyday driving. The spots were directed by Ozan Biron and can be viewed here.

Conill Advertising developed a series of creative spots for social and digital platforms that highlight the impressive and sporty GR86. The essence of the "Urban Professors" series takes the GR86 from racetrack to city streets with real people who embody street smarts. How? Because they live to drive and drive to live. From a delivery and taxi driver to a paramedic, these true masters of the streets demonstrate the smooth and high performance of the GR86. Another series of social videos will show that this car, born for the track, can handle the streets of the city with ease and superior performance, from curves to challenging turns. The spots were directed by Pascal Heiduk and can be viewed here.

Intertrend's creative for the campaign taps into the Japanese sports car heritage. Anime and mangas such as Initial D, which features the legacy AE86, are two of the conduits that piqued the interest of Asian Americans into the world of Japanese sports cars. Toyota has collaborated with the creators of Initial D to create the GR86 x Initial D Hachi-Roku Trilogy, which highlights the 86's legacy and introduces the vehicle's next evolution with the GR86. The spots were directed by Annis Naeem and can be viewed here.

Media Placements

The GR86 campaign extends across digital video, digital content, programmatic, paid social, print and experiential. Digital content/video includes partners such as Amazon, Bleacher Report, Canela, Disney, Gen.G, Hearst, Hulu, NBC, Pandora, reddit, TuneIn, Univision, Xbox One, Yahoo, YouTube, 88rising and more. Print includes Car and Driver (including 10Best 2022), Motor Trend, Popular Mechanics and Road & Track. Partnerships include Twitch and Twitch LatinUp! Concert Series, Hypebeast and Fandom FIFA Road to World Cup Sponsorship among others. Social is across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, Twitch, TikTok and Reddit.

For credits, please click here.

About the 2022 Toyota GR86

The all-new 2022 Toyota GR86, the new generation of Toyota's driver's car, brings affordable sports car fun, all with a larger 2.4-liter engine that delivers improved 0-60 times. Available in two grades, the all-new GR86 features a redesigned interior and exterior with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of just $27,700. Available at Toyota dealerships now, the thrills are just around the corner with the all-new 2022 GR86.

Key features include:

Precision handling, low center of gravity and near perfect balance

Available in a choice of 6-speed manual or paddle shifted 6-speed automatic transmission

2.4L flat-four engine rewards drivers with an improved torque curve throughout the rev range

Functional vents and air outlets maximize handling precision

Updated interior features new seating, 7-in. digital instrument cluster and multimedia system

Complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) with 1 High Performance Driving Event (HPDE)

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit https://pressroom.toyota.com/.

Media Contacts:

Marissa Borjon

Toyota Motor North America

469-292-6395

marissa.borjon@toyota.com

Kimberly Harms

Saatchi for Toyota

702-234-9517

kimberly.harms@saatchi.com

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota