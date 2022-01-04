NEW SURVEY FROM BAUSCH + LOMB AND GLAUCOMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION REVEALS EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL IMPACT OF HYPEREMIA ON GLAUCOMA PATIENTS

Survey Results Are Released During Glaucoma Awareness Month

LAVAL, Quebec, and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), and Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF), a national non-profit organization with the vision of curing glaucoma, today released, during Glaucoma Awareness Month, new key findings from a survey of glaucoma patients that was designed to gain a greater understanding of the impact that hyperemia can have in the treatment and lives of people living with glaucoma. In the United States, glaucoma is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness in individuals over 60, affecting approximately three million people1,2.

For people with glaucoma, adherence to a treatment regimen is critical for managing their condition and controlling intraocular pressure, which helps to slow disease progression3. Certain treatments for glaucoma can result in hyperemia of the eye due to an increase in blood flow in vessels at the surface of the eye, resulting in red eyes4,5. Patient's concern about and dissatisfaction with side effects are among the primary reason for non-adherence and discontinuation6. With hyperemia as the most common documented side effect, some glaucoma patients stop or skip medication as a result6, which may have implications for long-term treatment and patient eye health.

"Bausch + Lomb is proud to collaborate with Glaucoma Research Foundation to raise awareness of hyperemia and how it may have an impact on the lives of patients with glaucoma," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "The survey results demonstrated that the emotional cost of hyperemia is high, with 71 percent of participants feeling self-conscious and 55 percent feeling embarrassed about their red eyes. It is our hope that by raising awareness of this issue, we can help facilitate discussions among patients and their eye care professionals about their options and the importance of adhering to their treatment regimen."

The survey included 101 adults, 18 years and older in the United States, who have glaucoma and have experienced hyperemia as a result of their treatment. The survey found that few glaucoma patients know about hyperemia when starting treatment for glaucoma, with 61 percent reporting that they only became aware of the condition after experiencing it themselves.

Additionally, nearly half (43 out of 101) of the respondents reported talking to their doctors about changing their glaucoma treatment as a result of hyperemia, and 12 out of 101 either skipped doses or stopped using their prescription eye drops. Approximately 66 out of 101 participants reported feeling more confident when their eyes were not red, and respondents also indicated that there was some social stigma associated with having red eyes. In fact, one in 10 patients stopped their treatment in certain social or professional circumstances and 41 out of 101 noted concerns about experiencing negative social interactions as a result.

"These findings build upon earlier evidence that hyperemia presents a challenge to people with glaucoma and sheds light on how the condition may not only impact how they treat their glaucoma, but how they live their lives," said Andrew Iwach, M.D., board chair, Glaucoma Research Foundation, and executive director, Glaucoma Center of San Francisco. "The results reinforce the importance for eye care professionals to have an open dialogue with their patients about the available treatment options and any concerns that they may have. This can help patients to feel confident about managing their glaucoma and demonstrate the importance of taking control of their eye health by maintaining the appropriate treatment regimen."

For more information on glaucoma, visit the GRF website at https://www.glaucoma.org/ or the Bausch + Lomb website at https://www.bausch.com/your-eye-concerns/diseases-and-disorders/glaucoma.

About Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a complex disease that occurs when build-up of fluid creates pressure in the eye, leading to damage of the optic nerve. The optic nerve is responsible for the communication of information between the eye and brain. Damage to the optic nerve can lead to severe vision loss, and in the worst case, blindness. As one of the leading causes of preventable blindness, glaucoma affects about three million people in the United States1,2.

About Hyperemia

Hyperemia may occur due to multiple causes such as in response to allergic inflammation, irritants, infections, and multiple ocular diseases, and is also the most common documented side effect of certain glaucoma treatments7. Hyperemia occurs when there is an increase in blood flow to certain organs or parts of the body. When this happens in the eye, the increased diameter of veins/blood vessels causes an increase in blood flow which makes the eye appear red4.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in 1978, GRF has been upholding its mission to cure glaucoma through innovative research, leading the industry as a non-profit organization. Building a team of collaborators through researchers and scientists over the years, all sharing the common goal of finding a cure - GRF is committed to raising awareness, spreading the word and encouraging others to have a shared goal. For more information visit, https://www.glaucoma.org/, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

References

